Aug. 5, 1886: Readers of The Comet learned of the death of Mrs. Lucinda P. Lyle, who was the wife of Mr. John Lyle. She died at her home, near Johnson City on July 22, at the age of 72. Mrs. Lyle was “one of the founders of the Presbyterian Church in Johnson City. Her life is well known to all in this place and in the surrounding country; no one will for a moment doubt the sincerity and power of her religion – it enabled her to bear with patience a long sickness, and, while suffering much pain, to think of others to the forgetfulness of self.”
Aug. 5, 1900: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper in Knoxville, informed readers, “….Professor Walford, who had been elected principal of the Jonesboro graded school, died at Roanoke, Va., the past week. The school board has filled the vacancy thus occasioned by the election of Professor Brown, principal of the Johnson City schools.”
Aug. 5, 1904: The Chattanooga Daily Times published this information: “The Johnson City library has received the sum of $500 bequeathed it in the will of Mrs. J.C. Hunt. His (sic) bequest is the first the library association has received and it has peculiar significance in that it comes from one who had been a resident of this community but a few years. Mrs. Hunt desired that the money should be used in the purchase of standard books to be known as the J.J. Hunt section of the Johnson City library. In accepting and using this gift the library association wishes to give honor to the memory of a noble and high-minded woman.”
Aug. 5, 1924: The John Sevier Hotel opened. The 10-floor building featured a revolving door and double mezzanines, among other unique features. More than 1,500 people attended the grand opening.
Aug. 5, 1956: The Press-Chronicle Pee Wees of the American Little League were featured in the newspaper. Team members included Steve Pollock, Sammy Martin, Jim Curl, Willard Tipton, Ronny Benfield, Tommy Hayes, Edward Benfield, Cotty Jones Lester Benfield, Jim McMackin, Freddie Deneer, Steve Morris and Lonnie Lowe. The manager was Ben Pollock
