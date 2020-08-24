Aug. 24, 1873: The Chicago Daily Tribune reported on the cholera outbreak in Jonesboro. “But the scare in Knoxville is mere “tarts and cheese-cake’ to the panic elsewhere in this country. When I announced my intentions to go to Jonesboro, where the cholera has held high carnival for some weeks, all my friends begged, protested, and entreated me to remain. I refused, and they parted from me with tears in their eyes, considering me as good as dead. When I handed the train-conductor a through ticket, and desired a ‘stop over’ at Jonesboro, he stared, and told me I had better think again, and go on to Johnson City, for if I stayed in Jonesboro I was a dead man.”
Aug. 24, 1887: The Yorkville Enquirer, a newspaper in York, South Carolina, reported, “Col. T.E. Matson, chief engineer, was in Johnson City, Tenn., last week, and informed the editor of The Comet that he will have an engineer corps there by the 15th of September for the purpose of locating the road from Johnson City to the coal fields, and that work will be commenced on the portion of the road about the middle of October.”
August 24 1899: The annual meeting of the East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Co-Operation of the Christian Churches began at the Poplar Ridge Christian Church, located in Sullivan County.
Aug. 24, 1908: Johnson City Court Records reveal on that Hester Riddle and Kate Miller were fined $5 each for “lewdness and adulating.”
Aug. 24, 1938: The Johnson City Press reported, “This year’s Community Chest campaign will take place from Monday, September 12, through Friday, September 16, it was announced today by Arthur W. Griffin, local business man and president of the Johnson City charity organization.” The Community Chest was a forerunner of the United Way.
Aug. 24, 1945: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that four Tennessee veterans, two from Johnson City — Pfc. Raymond Duncan and Corp. Charles Girdner — en route to the Pacific were diverted after news of Japan’s surrender.
Aug. 24, 1953: Dr. Frederick D. Kershner died of a heart attack. Dr. Kershner came to Milligan College in 1908 and was president there until 1911. He left Milligan to become president of Texas Christian University.
Aug. 24, 1959: “Some Like It Hot” was showing at the Tri-City Drive-In Movies on the Kingsport Highway.
Aug, 24, 1973: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported the recent marriage of Jane Ann Gough and Terry Lynn Whittimore at Clark Street Baptist Church. Rev. James Dampier performed the wedding ceremony. The bridal party included Myra Gouge, Maria Whittimore, Joy Fields, Ken Gough, Herb Donaldson, and David Bryant.
Aug. 24, 1987: Readers of the Johnson City Press learned that Roy Clark would perform that evening at the Appalachian Fair.
Aug. 24, 1999: Robert Houk, reporting in the Johnson City Press, wrote, “Congressman Bill Jenkins, R-1st, believes the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, will be spared the brunt of the downsizing of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facilities across the country.”
Aug. 24, 2008: The Johnson City Press reported, “Nothing works better to bring neighbors together than an all-American summer cookout.” The story continued, “The Johnson City Elks Lodge and the Haven of Mercy, whose buildings sit across the street from each other, got together for a picnic Saturday afternoon to feed the needy and homeless in the Johnson City area.”
Sources: Chicago Daily Tribune; Yorkville Enquire; First Christian Church; Johnson City Court Record; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers; Johnson City Press