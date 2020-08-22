Aug. 22, 1876: The stockholders of the ET&WNC Railroad met. The following were elected to the board of directors: “Ario Pardee, Franklin A. Conley, William Firmstone, George Richards and Robert F. Hoke.” Jordan C. Hardin was re-elected. Five years later, on Aug. 22, 1881, the ET&WNC Railroad was opened to the public. One train a day ran between Johnson City and Hampton.
Aug. 22, 1889: Readers of The Comet learned “Next week The Comet will print an extra edition of 20,000 copies. It will contain a general and complete write-up of Johnson City and its advantages and a description of the surrounding country especially that portion traveled by the Three C’s road. It will be a great advertising medium as they will be sent to all parts of the country and if you want space in it you should secure it at once as the advertising will be limited.”
Aug. 22, 1940: The Daily Star, a newspaper in Elizabethton, reported that officers were still holding Ferdinand Zimmerman, who had recently been accused of stabbing his daughter-in-law to death. “A warrant has been issued charging first degree murder, but as yet the paper has not been returned to the magistrate, J.R. Lewis, before whom a preliminary hearing will be held.”
Aug. 22, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a theft at Fields Office Machine Company. Guy W. Fields, the owner of the business “warns Johnson Citians if they want to catch a thief they should by all means give up cigarettes as a conditioner.” The story continued, “He said yesterday that after chasing a thief who was lugging one of his adding machines under his coat – twice around the block – he just had to give up!” The story then quoted the business owner as saying, “Besides his legs were longer than mine – and these cigarettes must be getting me down”. Fields Office Machine Company was located at 112 Spring Street.
Aug. 22, 1963: The Press-Chronicle published aerial photos of Johnson City landmarks, including the cemetery at Mountain Home and Memorial Stadium, taken by chief photographer Jimmy Ellis.
Aug. 22, 1981: The Press-Chronicle reported that prominent Johnson City defense attorney and former vice-mayor Stanley Yarbro had died of an apparent heart attack at his farm near the Nolichucky River. He was 46. The story continued, “Assistant District Attorney General Lynn Brown said Yarbro was a lawyer with a deep sense of obligation to his clients. ‘ You could always count on Stanley to put up the best case he could for a client.”
Aug. 22, 1989: “Anna Mae Kobbe, assistant professor of family management and family counseling, University of Tennessee Extension Service, will present a program entitled, ‘Don’t Get Your Dipper In My Bucket’” at the Johnson City Public Library on September 1, according to the Johnson City Press. The article further stated, “Find out how you can enhance your own or others self-worth by attending this program filled with common sense examples, motivating ideas and humor.”
Sources: The Railroads of Johnson City by Johnny Graybeal; Johnson City Postcard History Series.