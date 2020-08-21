Aug. 21, 1885: First Christian Church hosted the annual meeting of the East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Co-Operation of the Christian Churches.
Aug. 21, 1890: The Comet reported, “On last Monday night at 11:43 o’clock, the last spike was driven on the Three C’s in Unicoi County. It was the 20th of August, and according to contract, the last day the company had to finish the road and get the bonds voted by the county. The $25,000 was won with seventeen minutes to spare, and the honor is due to William Kenefick, the contractor, and his sub-contractors. For the last month, night forces have been put on, and more than two thousand men were employed on the last few miles. The work was carried on rapidly, but it was well done, and the county accepted it, and delivered the bonds without a murmur.”
Aug. 21, 1925: The Johnson City Staff-News reported sad news. “Earl Dellinger, 7-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Dellinger, 1302 East Millard street, old First avenue, was instantly killed when struck by lightning, while in the basement of the home, about two o’clock Thursday afternoon. During the severe storm which struck here, a bolt of lightning struck an electric wire pole about 75 feet from the house and the current was apparently carried in through the wires in a handing socket.”
Aug. 21, 1940: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Carter County officers said tonight no date has as yet been set for a preliminary hearing for Ferdinand Zimmerman, 65-year-old unnaturalized German, who told authorities he slew his daughter-in-law, Mrs. Erich (Elsa) Zimmerman ‘because she talked too much.’” The story continued, “The man, charged with murder, was removed today from a hospital to the county jail, where he talked freely of the slaying with a butcher knife … and said he attempted suicide, afterward by slashing his wrist with the same weapon.”
Aug. 21, 1964: The Press-Chronicle featured the Fairest of the 1964 Appalachian District Fair. Ann Gillikin was the winner. Nancy Bacon was first runner-up, Janice Honeycutt was second runner-up, and Joyce Ann Perry was Miss Congeniality.
Aug. 21, 1978: The inaugural class of medical school students arrived on campus at East Tennessee State University.
Aug. 21, 1985: Scott Pratt reported in the the Johnson City Press-Chronicle about snake handling. “Grady Henry’s grandson died ... after being bitten by a rattlesnake during a … church service” but he will continue to handle poisonous snakes. Charles Price, Mr. Henry’s 47-year-old grandson who was bitten by a timber rattlesnake, refused the offer of medical attention after the bite, which happened at the Apostolic Church of God in Greeneville.
Aug. 21, 1990: The Johnson City Press reported that Waylon Jennings had entertained the night before at the Appalachian Fair
