AUGUST 20
Aug. 20, 1869: The Knoxville Messenger stated that, “Hands are at work on all sections of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad between Johnson’s Depot and Doe River Cove. About 550 men are at work, and in twelve months, the cars will be running to the cove.” (Source: The Railroads of Johnson City by Johnny Graybeal.)
Aug. 20, 1892: “The Johnson City baseball team did not return home on yesterday, as expected, but stayed to play again today, as they received a set-back in yesterday’s game, the score, after the ninth inning, being 11 to 8 in favor of Rogersville,” according to The Comet. The story continued, “And so the boys can’t beat all the time, even if they do think so. They will play again this morning and are expected home on the vestibule this evening. Bristol will be the next victim.”
Aug. 20, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Tomorrow is work day at Science Hill. Each day more interest is displayed and more willing hands join the ranks. The work turned out last week was most gratifying. Every woman in Johnson City is expected to spend a few hours in the work room Tuesday.”
Aug. 20, 1934: Readers of the Johnson City Press were reminded that the Fall Term of the Johnson City Business College would begin on Sept. 4. Readers could call 88 or write for additional information.
Aug. 20, 1940: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that Ferdinand Zimmerman was expected to fully recover from his self-inflicted knife wounds. “Carter county (sic) deputy sheriffs delved deeper today into the mystery surrounding the stabbing to death early (yesterday) of Mrs. Erich Zimmerman, 40, by her father-in-law, Ferdinand Zimmerman, 65, but said this afternoon they had not arrived at a satisfactory explanation.”
Aug. 20, 1944: Wallace Shoe Store was amid its grand opening in downtown Johnson City.
Aug. 20, 1954: President Eisenhower had recently nominated a well-known attorney in Johnson City, William E. Miller, to be United States District Court judge of Middle Tennessee.
Aug. 20, 1969: Barring unexpected difficulties, the water shortage problems in Johnson City could be solved in two or three weeks, the Press-Chronicle reported. “City officials toured the new water filtration plant across from Barnes School today and the resident engineer, K.L. Travis, said four million additional gallons a day of finished water should be in production soon from the ultra-modern facility.” The story continued, “Along with the 6.3 million gallons of water furnished daily from the Unicoi sources, Johnson City should be getting more than 10 million gallons a day in September.”
Aug. 20, 1992: The Johnson City Press reported on the Dead Sea scroll-related research that Loren Stuckenbruck was doing. Stuckenbruck, a Milligan College graduate, “is among the third generation of theologians and linguists researching the manuscripts hidden in jars in Jordanian caves as early as 200 B.C.” Stuckenbruck was quoted, “’In this post-Holocaust era (scroll research) is helping to provide another point of common ground through which Jews and Christians can explore their roots.” He continued, “The more we’re willing to evaluate ourselves and our traditions, the less we’ll be apt to use our ideologies to manipulate and degrade others.”