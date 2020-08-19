Aug. 19, 1858: The “Washington," an engine in service with the East Tennessee & Virginia railroad, was in good condition until Aug. 19 when she was involved in a collision with the ‘Jonesborough’ at Johnson’s Depot and was in the shop for repair.
Aug. 19, 1876: The Knoxville Daily Tribune reported, “The Bristol Courier says Mr. J.W. Peltier, formerly of the Johnson City Times and late of the Clinton Tribune proposes to start a paper in Bristol in a few days. It will either be semi-weekly or daily.”
Aug. 19, 1882: The Knoxville Daily Chronicle reported from the Blountville Star: “John Anderson, of Union, son of our friend, Geo. R. Anderson, of this place (meaning Blountville), has a position on the E.T., Va. & Ga. R.R., and was pretty badly hurt at Johnson City by being caught between two cars, but we are glad to state he is doing well, and will, perhaps, soon be out again.”
Aug. 19, 1901: The Knoxville Sentential quoted the Johnson City Staff: “Knoxville allowed the contract for building the Southern railroad’s new one hundred thousand dollar depot to go to an Atlanta contractor. If that’s to be taken as a fair sample of the way they do business at Knoxville, they need not expect to get much of a hand in the building of the Soldiers’ Home at Johnson City.”
Aug. 19, 1920: The New York Times had as headlines, “Tennessee Completes Suffrage Victory; Move to Reconsider is Feared Today; Parties Spur Battle for Women’s Votes.”
Aug. 19, 1920: Dosser’s, a department store, ran an ad for ladies shoes. “Genuine alligator, one strap, medium heel” shoes were priced at $12.00, while “Patent kid buckle strap, high heel” made by D. Armstrong were $11.50. High-heeled patent pumps were $6.95. Twelve dollars in 1928 is worth approximately $181 today, $11.50 in 1928 is now worth approximately $173, and $6.95 in 1928 would now cost about $105.
Aug. 19, 1937: The Johnson City Press featured Milton Ward, Johnson City's young soap box derby champion, as he crossed the finish line as winner in the first heat in the All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio. His car was sponsored by the Press-Chronicle (the Press and Chronicle jointly published on Sundays). Ward was later eliminated in another heat.
Aug. 19, 1940: Ferdinand Zimmerman, 65-year-old German, lay gravely wounded in an Elizabethton hospital that afternoon from wounds inflicted upon himself after he had used a razor-edged butcher knife to slash to death his daughter-in-law, Mrs. Erich Zimmerman, wife of a North American Rayon corporation chemist, shortly after 9.a.m.
Aug. 19, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported about a newspaper from August 17, 1836. “An amazingly good copy of the ‘Tennessee Sentinel,’ published in ‘Jonesborough, Tennessee’ on Aug. 17, 1836, has been found by Mrs. Arthur Jan De Beur, daughter of the late historian, Judge S.C. Williams, among his effects.” The story continued, “Today, almost exactly 123 years after publication, one finds much the same news content as in today’s papers. Wars and rumors of wars; conflicting reports of political happenings; meticulous reports of debates in Congress; marriages, ads, and fillers.”
Aug. 19, 1960: The Press-Chronicle's Babe Ruth Baseball team was featured in the newspaper after winning the championship playoff with a 10-9 victory over Coca-Cola. Pictured were Charles Crowe, Conley Fletcher, Robert Lawson, Mouse Williams, Ben Crumley, Ronnie Benfield, Tommy Hager, Cotty Jones, Coach Tom "Pop: Hager, Gene Hartsook, Danny Gentry, Bill Tipton and Manager Sherman Campbell.
Aug. 19, 1964: 'Topper Halfback' Tommy Thomas was pictured in the Press-Chronicle.
Aug. 19, 1976: Anderson’s Catalog Showrooms proclaimed in an ad, “Every Day is Sales Day at Anderson’s Catalog Showrooms.” The Showrooms were located at 223 Main St. in downtown Johnson City.
Aug. 19, 1982: Nettie Lee Shoes announced a going-out-of-business sale in an ad. Only the store in downtown Johnson City, on East Main Street, was closing.
Aug. 19, 2001: East Tennessee State University was readying for the fifth-annual ETSU Pride Week.