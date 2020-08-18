¡Aug. 18, 1850: The annual meeting of the East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Co-Operation of the Christian Churches met at Boones Creek. During that meeting, Spottswood Dodge, who was the son of Jeriel Dodge, was ordained into the ministry.
Aug. 18, 1871: The Bristol News reported on a drought. “Bristol suffers but partially. East of Mount Airy and west of Johnson City there is desolation – ruin!”
Aug. 18, 1886: The Knoxville Journal reported this about Johnson City: “Johnson City is constantly growing and broadening, and putting on considerable city airs. It has five substantial church houses, all with good congregations. The Sunday School interests are well awake.” The article continued, “The Johnson City schools opened out last week with an attendance of about two hundred, and increasing in numbers daily. The prospect is excellent for a very fine school.”
Aug. 18, 1896: The New York Times reported, “A third dividend of 10 per cent, in favor of the creditors of the First National Bank of Johnson City, Tenn., making in all 35 per cent, on claims proved, amounting to $78,435.86.” That would be worth more than $2.4 million in today’s dollars.
Aug. 18, 1923: The Johnson City Chronicle opined, “It is too late to spare when the pocket is bare.”
Aug. 18, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Several alleged sellers of narcotics will be given hearings by U.S. Commissioner Repass today and tomorrow. The list includes: Bera Tester, 24-year-old Johnson City woman, and Ray Miller, Albert Christopher, and L.C. Swift.” All lived on Wilson Avenue.
Aug. 18, 1950: M.T. McArthur, who was board chairman, presided at a recent meeting of the hospital board. Jack Graybeal, who was in charge of the Memorial Hospital construction, told Mr. McArthur, Allen Harris, Jr., W.T. Swoyer, Jr., Alan M. Gump, George Oldham, and John Shanks of progress being made. Mr. Graybeal noted that the “interior of the new hospital is nearly completed. ‘ The rooms are being plastered and tiled but progress is slow because there are not enough men available for plastering work.”
Aug. 18, 1954: The annual Washington County Fair in Gray began and continued three days after.
Aug. 18, 1959: “I Want to Live” was showing at the Tri-City Drive-In Movies on the Kingsport Highway.
Aug. 18, 1971: John Jones, editor of the Greeneville Sun, addressed the largest summer graduation class to date at East Tennessee State University. Mr. Jones told his audience “America needs guts.” He also said, “Character must become important in this country again. The old essentials of honesty, self-respect, and loyalty must be valued by the younger generation and taught by example in the older generation.”
Aug. 18, 1986: Tom Hodge mentioned in his column that Maine is the only state with only one syllable.
Aug. 18, 1996: The Johnson City Press reported the 1996 United Way campaign would kick off soon. The goal for the campaign was $1,140,000. “United Way President Keith Leeper and Campaign Chairmen David Stout will introduce the 16 division chairs.” The article continued, “Mark Thomas, United Way board member and Johnson City Public Library director, will be the speaker.”
Sources: First Christian Church; Bristol News; Knoxville Journal; New York Times; Johnson City Chronicle; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers, Johnson City Press.