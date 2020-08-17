AUGUST 17
Aug. 17, 1786: David “Davy” Crockett was born. Crockett was born in the Limestone community, to John and Rebecca Hawkins Crockett.
Aug. 17, 1875: The Daily Press and Herald a newspaper based in Knoxville reported a sad story. “At about half-past 5 o’clock, yesterday evening, Hirani Bowman, of Johnson City, Washington County, was discovered in his room at the Central Hotel dead. When found he was seated in a chair, with his shirt and drawers on, and a chair pulled up in front of him on which was deposited a portion of his clothing, showing that he had risen from his bed with the intention of dressing himself. From his position, which was natural, with the head inclined to the left side, his hands on his lap, it was evident that death occurred without pain or struggle.” The coroner was summoned, and a Dr. Morgan stated he believed Mr. Bowman had “died from alcoholic poisoning, the result of long continued drinking.” The story went on to say that he was the only son of Mrs. Catherine E. Bowman, who lived in Johnson City. The victim “was between twenty-five and thirty years of age. Some years ago he was married to Miss Adie Johnson of Carter county, and was the father of one child. From some cause they did not live happily and almost two years ago they separated and his wife applied for a divorce. This seemed to have caused him great distress and he has been more or less dissipated ever since.”
Aug. 17, 1892: The Morristown Gazette reported “Johnson City is to have a handle factory.”
Aug. 17, 1908: Thomas Crowe and J.P. Hart were fined $25 for “Failing and refusing to give bond for the sale of soft drinks in violation of ordinance passed May 7, 1908.” Court records do not reveal if the gentlemen paid the fine.
Aug. 17, 1941: The “Eastern All Stars,” which featured seven Big Five conference boys, including Kermit Tipton, Bud Kelsey and Gayle Cox, had lost 6-0 to the West in a game at Memorial Stadium. Tipton had graduated from Science Hill High School that year. He went on to be his alma mater’s football coach from 1956-1966, and his 1965 team was undefeated. From 1967 to 1981, Coach Tipton was principal at Johnson City Junior High and Independence Hall Junior High. He died in 2012 at age 90. Science Hill’s football stadium is named in his honor.
Aug. 17, 1948: Headlines of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read, “”Babe Ruth, World’s Foremost Figure in Baseball, is Dead.”
Aug. 17, 1955: Nettie Lee Shops, 240-242 E. Main St., was having a clearance sale on summer clothing. Everything was half price.
Aug. 17, 1963: Sue Markland, of South Junior High, had been chosen “Girl of the Year” at the Girl’s Club annual meeting.
Aug. 17, 1965: Walter Lee Price, a Johnson City attorney, “presented the Johnson City School System’s final desegregation plan to the United States District Court in Greeneville.”
Aug. 17, 1975: The Press-Chronicle carried an ad for Foxfire 3, available at King’s Department Store, on the first floor. It was the third book in the popular series. This particular book featured information about animal care, musical instruments, wild plant foods and “still more affairs of plain living.” The paperback edition was $4.95, and the hardback edition was $10.
Aug. 17, 1992: The Johnson City Press reported the Nolichucky River had recently been dragged for Mark Zaduck, who was believed to have committed suicide. However, “he turned up alive and under arrest for public intoxication in Johnson City.” Mr. Zaduck was also “charged with creating a false impression of death when a warrant was filed by his family,” because his parents had not seen him for several days and had “received a note from him suggesting he might kill himself.”
