Aug. 12, 1879: The Bristol News carried an advertisement for Dr. J.M. King, who was a graduate of the Baltimore College of Dental Surgery. The advertisement mentioned that Dr. King would “Scientifically perform all Dental operations and guarantee satisfaction.” He would be in Johnson City “the remainder of the month, Office, Dr. Seehorn’s old office.”
Aug. 12, 1909: Nat Washington was fined $5 for “swinging hobby horses.” Court Records also show that Mr. Washington paid the fine when he “worked out in chain gang.”
Aug. 12, 1909: Southern Passenger Train No. 41 derailed near Mohawk, two miles west of Midway on the “Greeneville Grade” as it descended at a speed of about 40 miles per hour. The engine mail car, baggage car, three day coaches and the dining car tumbled down the steep grade killing engineer Bush and one passenger and severely injuring Express Messenger Shields, Baggage Master Compton and Mail Clerk McNabb with many others receiving lesser injuries. The C. C. & O. Railway wrecking car was sent to the scene from Johnson City by special train in command of O.B. Kiester along with all the available doctors in the city. In 1909 there were 24 physicians listed in the city directory for Johnson City, four of which were at the Soldier’s Home.
Aug. 12, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle featured its newspaper boys who took top honors in a recent circulation campaign aboard the “Greenwave” during a day of fishing, swimming and relaxation on Boone Lake. The 33-foot cabin cruiser was provided by J. E. Green. Hack Smithdeal was the pilot. The newspaper boys ate steaks and country ham at Meredith’s Grill. They caught several large strings of fish. Pictured were Kenneth Allen, Bobby Cox, Billy Reed, a guest; Berney Gray, Johnnie Leedy, Billy Bowman, a guest; Phillip Reed, Carl Kincheloe, a guest; Jack Church, Ted Rastall; Shirley Raleigh, a guest; Jimmy Campbell, Dickie Gibson, Richard Gibson, Richard Evens, E. L. Henson, Wade Bulla, a guest; J. Raleigh; Everett Sudderth, circulation manager; Carl A. Jones, publisher; Jesse Curtis, route supervisor; and T.W. Atkins, general manager.
Aug. 12, 1956: Carver Park Little Leaguers were prepared to take off to Kingsport for a swimming party as part of the Park and Recreation Summer Program of Johnson City. Pictured were William Hall, Tommy Cole, James Charles, Kenneth Hamilton, Robert Thompson, Carver supervisor Robert Stewart and Charles Moncrief.