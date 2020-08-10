Aug. 10, 1871: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesborough, told readers on of an upcoming event. “A Pic Nic (sic), on a grand scale, will come off at Easley’s Spring, near Johnson City, Saturday, August 19th. The enterprising spirit of the managers, Messers J.M. Gentry, P.G. Range, Thos. Wright and W.H. Hawley, assures a decided success. The locality selected is a charming retreat, and every thing will be furnished and nothing left undone to make the occasion the most enjoyable. Go every body.”
Aug. 10, 1881: The Knoxville Daily Chronicle reported, “Mr. Ike T. Jobe, the jovial commercial drummer, was in the city yesterday, and took the evening train for Johnson City.” Used in this context, Mr. Jobe was not a musician, but rather he was soliciting for business.
Aug. 10, 1897: The Nashville American reported, “Gov. Taylor returned from Johnson City yesterday morning, and was busy with the duties of State at the Capitol all day. The Governor thoroughly enjoyed his outing, and still contends that East Tennessee is the finest country on the face of the globe. He is in splendid health once more.”
Aug. 10, 1907: Geo. Smith, of Watauga, had been tried before P.Q. Miller on the charges of lewdness and adultery and for selling whiskey. He was found guilty and sent to Jonesboro jail to await his trail at the next term of court.
Aug. 10, 1917: “Pershing in France” was showing at the Majestic in downtown Johnson City.
Aug. 10, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Mr. J. Sam Sells and Mr. Hartsell McNally left Saturday, by motor for eastern cities, Canadian points, Niagara Falls and cities of the middle west.”
Aug. 10, 1938: The Chronicle reported, “Mrs. Theodore V. McCown entertained yesterday at her home, 105 East Unaka Avenue, with a charmingly arranged luncheon honoring Miss Mildred Bowery, popular bride-to-be.”
Aug. 10, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “A 60-year-old Jonesboro father, Charles Mottern, is in Washington County jail awaiting preliminary hearing on charges in connection with cutting his daughter, Anna Kathryn Taylor, 22, and son, Taylor Mottern, late Saturday at their home, 216 Spring street (sic) near Southern railroad, Sheriff Luke M. Warrick’s officers said yesterday.”
Aug. 10, 1953: “Titanic,” starring Barbara Stanwick and Clifton Webb, was showing at the Jackson Theatre in Jonesboro and the Tri-City Drive-In Theatre on the Johnson City-Bristol-Kingsport Highway.
Aug. 10, 1961: Actress Carroll Baker arrived in Johnson City for the premier of the film version of the best selling memoir “Bridge to the Sun” at the Majestic Theatre. Baker played Johnson City native Gwen Harold Terasaki, who had written the book about her life during World War II in Japan as the wife of Japanese diplomat Hidenari Terasaki.
