Changing seasons means colorful fall leaves and cooler weather. It also means a fresh pick of produce in season. Take full advantage of the yellows, oranges, reds, whites and deep greens that autumn has to offer.
Root vegetables
Carrots, parsnips and sweet potatoes are just a few in-season favorites. They are filled with fiber, vitamin C and potassium. Roast these with herbs and olive oil for a side dish you can enjoy all season long.
Winter squash
It’s time to dig into winter squashes. From pumpkin to acorn squash, each offers unique flavor, color and texture. Butternut squash works especially well in soups, purees or even roasted and added to salads. Spaghetti squash can be steamed and used as “pasta” with a vegetable-rich tomato sauce.
Apples
The flavor pairing of cinnamon and apples can go beyond just pie. Try them in dishes such as oatmeal and salads. Apples are a source of both soluble and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber can help prevent cholesterol buildup in the lining of blood vessel walls, reducing the incidence of heart disease.
Cruciferous vegetables
Cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts are in peak season. These nutrition powerhouses are rich in folate, vitamins C, E and K, and fiber. Cruciferous vegetables have a bitter bite, but by sautéing or roasting, you can release a nutty, rich flavor.
Try this one-dish meal that is perfect for fall:
FALL HARVEST CHICKEN SAUSAGE CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
3 large sweet potatoes, diced
2 parsnips, peeled and diced
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 large red apples, diced
1 yellow onion
4 chicken sausage links
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
Preheat oven to 425 degrees
In a 2-quart baking dish place sweet potatoes and parsnips, drizzle with oil and toss to coat.
Roast in oven for about 20 minutes.
While roasting, cut apples and onions into chunks, and sausage into 1/2-inch slices.
Remove baking dish and reduce heat to 375 degrees. Add all remaining ingredients to baking dish and toss. Roast an additional 30 minutes until potatoes and apples are tender.