Like it or not, 2023 is here. And with it comes a slew of articles, blog posts and social media posts about the New Year with topics like new year/new you, being your best self, how most people don’t keep their New Year’s resolutions so try this foolproof goal-setting method, make S.M.A.R.T. goals instead, the weight loss system to beat all weight loss systems, and so on.
Depending on the source, surveys report that only 9% to 35% of people who make New Year’s resolutions are successful in keeping them. Don’t get me wrong; there is certainly value in goal setting. Even if the success rate is low, it’s certainly better than drifting along without any attempts to improve our lives. Those who aspire to better themselves are leagues ahead of anyone with no plans for personal development.
If the failure of past attempts has frustrated you so much that you’ve given up on setting resolutions at all, or if you just want to try something different, I’ve got a suggestion for you. Try choosing a one-word theme for the year instead. I’ve used this method several times with good results. It’s a nice change of pace from the old standard of making resolutions.
Why choose a one-word theme?
The word you choose can still reflect your goals, but it can also be general enough to encompass more ambitions as the year progresses.
Instead of the usual list of items, you can narrow your focus to a single idea, making it easier to remember.
Picking one theme feels like a less pressured approach, perhaps leading to more success.
The process of defining a theme requires deep contemplation, which can further ensure the concept is ingrained into our minds.
How do I choose a one-word theme?
No doubt this is the most difficult part of the practice. I suggest beginning with a review of the past year. Answer questions such as the following:
What are you most eager to accomplish in 2023?
What challenges did you face last year?
When you successfully navigated a challenge, what was most instrumental in your success?
Recall times when you felt stuck, not making progress toward your goals. What factors consistently led to this sentiment?
Can you show me an example?
I learn best by considering examples. If I understand how someone else accomplished something, I have a better chance of generalizing that experience into my own practice. In light of that, I’ll explain my current thoughts on my 2023 theme. I haven’t chosen my word yet, but this is my top contender right now.
The word I’m currently leaning toward for 2023 is “progress.” I have three main reasons I’m considering progress as my theme. First, I have some large projects that I’m working on, and making steady progress on these large projects will keep me motivated and prevent the panic that accompanies last-minute scrambling to meet a deadline. Second, as a perfectionist, I tend to procrastinate work if I don’t think I have the ideal timing, tools or plan. Still, I’m a firm believer in the mantra, “Progress beats perfection every time.”
Third, I fall victim to the “paralysis of overwhelm” far too often. I define this inertia killer as being so troubled by a mountainous task that I simply do nothing or just just choose to work on something easier instead.
Of course this does nothing except forestall the inevitable hard work and bring on more stress. But as soon as I put my nose to the grindstone and make a small amount of progress, I gain some momentum, the paralysis is gone, and I feel much better. Yes, it’s kind of ridiculous that I keep falling prey to this obstacle. But again, progress is the key to unlocking the puzzle.
I chose my theme. Now what?
Once you’ve chosen your theme, the real fun begins! Keep in mind that there isn’t necessarily one “right” word nor one “right” way to do this. The sky’s the limit! It’s not “against the rules” to change your word on Jan. 17 or Aug. 4 if it’s not working for you. As the popular and slightly annoying saying goes, “You do you.”
Here are some actions you might take with your theme:
True to the word nerd I am, I usually start with the definition of the word. Actually, I like to find several different definitions. And synonyms. And maybe even some antonyms. In short, I complete a word study.
I enjoy finding and listing Bible verses related to the word. If the word is too modern to be found in Scripture, those synonyms can come in handy. Often this requires focusing not just on the exact word, but on the broader concept.
A brain dump can yield interesting results. Write down anything that comes to mind when you think of the word, including past experiences, stories, songs, books, people, etc.
Record the reasons you chose the word, and how you see it relating to your current circumstances. Include how you see the word specifically applying to your 2023 goals.
Share your theme with friends, family members, coworkers, etc. Explain how and why you chose this particular word and what you hope to achieve this year. Accountability partners are often an untapped resource when it comes to making behavior changes.
If you’re a creative sort, try making something with either the letters of the word itself or the concepts behind the words. Feel free to use your imagination here. Your creation could be digital or physical, displayed on a screen, on your bathroom mirror, or on your desk. Have fun with it!
Throughout the year, jot down times your theme inspires you or helps you achieve a goal. Keeping a journal of victories is an excellent motivator!
If your chosen word just isn’t doing it for you, switch to something else. There’s no one-word theme police force.
Ready to pick your theme? Schedule a day and time to work on it, make your choice, and go for it. I would love to hear from readers about what you chose as your one-word theme and how you plan to use it!
Happy New Year! Here’s hoping 2023 is a fantastic year!
Try the Johnson City Press app today.
Angie Hyche, CPO, is a certified professional organizer and the owner of Shipshape Solutions. Her first book, “Unholy Mess: What the Bible Says about Clutter,” is available on Amazon. She loves to hear from readers! Email her at angie@shipshape.solutions.