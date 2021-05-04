The Tipton Family in East Tennessee will be the topic for Thursday’s meeting of the Watauga Historical Association.
The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Tipton-Haynes State Historical Site, 2620 S. Roan St.
The speaker for the meeting will be Reba Rhyne, a direct descendant of Col. John Tipton.
As an author and lover of Tipton history, she has written seven books, using fact, fiction, legend and lore. Her last book about her findings at the Tipton Library in England, chronicles 1,500 years of Tipton and English history.