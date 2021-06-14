ELIZABETHTON — The 42nd season of “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” Is getting ready to begin its third week of performances with the traditional celebration of Veterans and First Responders Night on Thursday, June 17. On that night, veterans and first responders, along with an escort, will be admitted free to Tennessee’s official outdoor drama.
“Liberty!” still has two weeks of presentations left in the 2021 season. The play will be presented on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights on June 17-19 and June 24-26. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. at the amphitheater behind the recreated Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave.
Comprised of a cast of close to 100 neighbors from throughout the Tri-Cities, “Liberty!” Tells the story of the settlers of the first frontier of the new nation. The story describes several events that took place near the ground where the theater stands on the banks of the Watauga River. These include the creation of the Watauga Association, the first semi-autonomous government in North America; the Transylvania Purchase, said to be the largest private real estate transaction in the nation’s history; the siege at Fort Watauga in the summer of 1776; and the gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals on their way to fight the battle of Kings Mountain in the fall of 1780.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.thelibertydrama.com.