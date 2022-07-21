Concerns over two contentious issues took center stage at the Johnson City Commission's meeting on Thursday — a meeting that saw three people escorted out by police before it ended. 

The meeting was moving steadily along until commissioners got to a public hearing and second reading of an ordinance to rezone approximately 20 acres of land at 2162 S. Roan St. That location is where a developer plans to construct 145 units of replacement housing for residents of the John Sevier Center, a $31 million project that's expected to be completed by 2025.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

John Sevier Center Replacement Housing

This is the current proposed site plan for the property at 2162 S. Roan St. 

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video