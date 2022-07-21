Police remove a man from Thursday's Johnson City Commission meeting after he tried to voice concerns over a lawsuit filed against the city last month that alleges the Johnson City Police Department didn't properly investigate a man accused of raping multiple women, and then fired a federal prosecutor when she pressed for a deeper investigation.
One woman showed commissioners a map of low-income housing in Johnson City, highlighting that most of those developments are in the south part of the city, including some near the proposed site for the Sevier Center replacement.
Police remove a man from Thursday's Johnson City Commission meeting after he tried to voice concerns over a lawsuit filed against the city last month that alleges the Johnson City Police Department didn't properly investigate a man accused of raping multiple women, and then fired a federal prosecutor when she pressed for a deeper investigation.
One woman showed commissioners a map of low-income housing in Johnson City, highlighting that most of those developments are in the south part of the city, including some near the proposed site for the Sevier Center replacement.
Concerns over two contentious issues took center stage at the Johnson City Commission's meeting on Thursday — a meeting that saw three people escorted out by police before it ended.
The meeting was moving steadily along until commissioners got to a public hearing and second reading of an ordinance to rezone approximately 20 acres of land at 2162 S. Roan St. That location is where a developer plans to construct 145 units of replacement housing for residents of the John Sevier Center, a $31 million project that's expected to be completed by 2025.
While several neighbors were in attendance to speak against the rezoning, another topic was brought up before any neighbors could speak: a pending lawsuit filed against the city that alleges the Johnson City Police Department didn't properly investigate a man accused of raping multiple women, and then fired a federal prosecutor when she pressed for a deeper investigation.
A federal lawsuit filed by former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kateri Dahl last month accuses Turner of manufacturing false complaints about her job performance as a pretext to fire her because she continued to push for a deeper investigation into the man. In the lawsuit, Dahl claims Turner may have been protecting the man from prosecution because of a corrupt connection with the police department or to cover up the department’s incompetence in investigating him.
In the lawsuit, Dahl also accuses the department of botching the man’s arrest on a federal warrant for an ammunition charge.
By JONATHAN ROBERTS and SARAH OWENS
PRESS STAFF WRITERS
"As a resident of Johnson City, I'm here today to talk about scheduling a public hearing or forum addressing the concerns regarding the Johnson City Police Department's Chief Karl Turner," said one woman, who was quickly interrupted by Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise asking her to limit her comments solely to items on the agenda.
Another person then got up to voice similar concerns, but likewise was told by the mayor to limit his comments to agenda items.
By the time the public hearing ended, two men had been escorted from the meeting by police after continuing to speak on the issue after being asked to sit down. A third person was escorted from the meeting later on after bringing up the same concerns. In total, a half-dozen people attempted to speak about the lawsuit.
"Folks, I'll remind everyone this is a public meeting, not a public forum," Wise said after asking police to remove a woman attempting to speak about the lawsuit. "I can't talk about whatever I want to talk about, I talk about what's on the agenda. This is a public meeting, not a public forum. Our community has lots of public forums, there are places where these issues get a hearing — this is not one of those places."
In between the people calling for a public forum on the lawsuit and its claims against the JCPD, residents near the proposed rezoning voiced concerns that relocating the residents of the John Sevier Center would burden already lacking infrastructure in the area and lead to an increase in traffic and crime.
One man who identified himself as a teacher at Ashley Academy — a private school located less than a mile from the site — and said he often walks to work, told the commission that he's not opposed to the rezoning and plan for the site, but said "there's much the city has to do to help." That, he said, includes infrastructure improvements to address issues with sidewalks and drainage.
Another woman speaking about the rezoning showed commissioners a map of Johnson City's low-income housing developments, the majority of which are on the south side of town. She questioned whether other properties were considered before the one on S. Roan St. was selected.
Wise, following the public hearing on the rezoning, reminded the commissioners that they were voting on whether or not the land use was appropriate, not where the residents will be relocated or why this property was selected.
"We're not voting on where to put the residents of the John Sevier," Wise said.
By David Floyd
Press Staff Writer
dfloyd@johnsoncitypress.com
LHP Capital, a real estate developer based in Knoxville, will build the new apartment complex, using a $5.9 million loan from the city. The rest of the funding for the $31 million project will come from tax credit equity and a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development loan. LHP Capital currently manages the Sevier Center, and has done so since last April.
Commissioners Aaron Murphy and Jenny Brock both spoke in favor of building better housing for the residents of the Sevier Center in a timely manner.
"They're loving people," Murphy said. "They deserve good housing. This an elderly population mixed with disabled (people), they're not criminals, they're not bad people — they're people like me and you."
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.