ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson made the decision Friday evening to shut down Cherokee High School next week (Oct. 5-9) after three teachers reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Since returning to classroom instruction last month, Hawkins County Schools has quarantined for two weeks all students who come into contact with a teacher or student who is identified as a positive or probable COVID-19 case.
Hixson told the Times News Friday evening, however, that Cherokee’s three positive teachers had come into contact with numerous other teachers, as well as entire classrooms full of students.
The only logical solution, Hixson noted, was to take Cherokee back to the “Code Red” 100% virtual classroom situation under which the school year began. All other schools in the system will remain on their current four-day schedule.
One silver lining, however, is that fall break is coming soon: Oct. 12-16.
As a result, the second week of quarantine for Cherokee’s faculty, staff and student body will be when school is not in session.
School administrators and the Board of Education had intended on evaluating the COVID situation during the break to determine if they could begin the regular five-day school week when classes resume on Oct. 19.
Hixson said Friday the likelihood of returning to a regular school schedule on that date is not good. At the very least, he anticipates keeping the current schedule until Christmas break. That schedule is four days of classroom instruction, with Fridays being virtual instruction only so schools can be deep cleaned.
The BOE is scheduled to hold a workshop Tuesday evening, during which the board is expect to discuss how to proceed with the school schedule. Hixson said he should have a clearer picture by then of the extent of the COVID infection among Cherokee’s students, faculty and staff, and if it is more widespread than the three known teacher cases.
186 Hawkins County students had been quarantined
Although 186 county students had been quarantined (as of Thursday) since the school year began in early August, Hixson noted that there had been only 22 probable/positive COVID cases total in all schools.
On Monday, 24 Volunteer High School students who have been in quarantine since Sept. 17 will be allowed to return to the classroom.
Another 53 Hawkins County students, mostly from Cherokee, were scheduled to end their current term of quarantine before the end of next week.
On Monday, 31 Cherokee students would have completed their quarantine, followed by six Bulls Gap School students who will return on Tuesday, and 16 Cherokee students who would have returned on Friday.
A total of 18 school staff members had been quarantined as of Thursday, but there were no teachers quarantined prior to Friday’s new cases being discovered at Cherokee.
Cherokee struggled with COVID more than other schools
Hixson noted that Cherokee has struggled with COVID more than any other school during the past two months.