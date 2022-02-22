Johnson City police are searching for three women who walked away from a work detail at Freedom Hall Civic Center Tuesday afternoon.
According to a news release from the police department, officers were notified about 5:35 p.m. that the inmates of the Johnson City Detention Facility had fled.
The three are:
• Brianna Marie Fleenor, 30, who has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, black sweatshirt and brown boots.
Fleenor was serving a sentence for selling methamphetamine.
• Mary Elizabeth Dunn, 33, who has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.
She was serving a sentence for felony theft and evading arrest.
• Kayla Danielle Pierson, 25, who has red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and gray boots. Pierson was serving a sentence for selling methamphetamine.
Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the women is asked to contact 911, police department’s Criminal Inves-tigation Division at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158. To send a confidential tip text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com.
You can also send messages via the JCPD website to crimestopper@johnsoncitytn.org.