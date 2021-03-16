BLOUNTVILLE — Three people were jailed on multiple charges after Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered drug paraphernalia, drugs and a handgun, according to Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.
Cassidy provided the following details on Tuesday afternoon in a press release:
• An investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit resulted in the arrest of three people on a variety of drug charges.
• On March 13, detectives received a tip in reference to a stolen Chevrolet Silverado Truck from Scott County, Virginia. Information indicated that Chad Frazier was in possession of the stolen vehicle. The truck was located, and a traffic stop was conducted.
• The vehicle was occupied by Jamie Ridings, Frazier, and Christopher Bates. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies discovered drug paraphernalia, including baggies, pipes, digital scales and syringes.
• Bates was in possession of approximately three grams of crystal methamphetamine along with a loaded handgun.
• Frazier had several outstanding arrest warrants issued in Sullivan County. While awaiting transport to the jail, Frazier attempted to discard methamphetamine in the back of a patrol vehicle. Upon arriving at the jail, Frazier told corrections officers that he had ingested a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin. After being examined by jail nursing staff, he was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment.
• Ridings was also arrested during the incident. While being booked into the jail, she was found to be in possession of more than 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine. She was booked in reference to the listed criminal charges. In total, the drugs in Ridings possession had an approximate street value of more than $3,000.
CHARGES
• Frazier, 47, is charged with: possession of stolen property; possession of schedule II drugs (meth); tampering with evidence; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bates, 27, is charged with: possession of schedule II drugs (meth); and unlawful carrying of a firearm.
• Ridings, 38, is charged with: driving without a license; possession of stolen property; possession of schedule II drugs (meth) for resale; possession of drug paraphernalia; and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.