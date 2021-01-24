KINGSPORT — There’s good news and bad news when it comes to the Factory Stores of America Outlet Center in Kingsport.
The good news is climate controlled storage is going in at the old Carolina Pottery location; the bad news is Tri-Cities Cinemas 7 closed Sunday.
Larkspur Properties of Miami purchased the outlet center from DPI Group of Fresno, California, in October for $1.1 million. The purchase included the 138,000-square-foot outlet center (located off Exit 66 on Interstate 81) and parking lot, roughly a 23-acre site.
Earlier this week, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved on first reading the rezoning of the property from TA/C (tourist accommodation/commerce) to B-3 (highway oriented business). The rezoning is necessary to allow climate-controlled, indoor storage to go into the building.
“We’re planning to do self-storage in the old Carolina Pottery, part and hopefully that’ll generate some interest for retail in the rest of it,” said David Bernstein, owner of Larkspur Properties.
Ever since the closure of Carolina Pottery years ago, the outlet center has remained relatively empty. Currently, the center is home to Rainbow Vacuums and Kingsport Fitness.
According to a recorded message on the theater’s answering machine last week, Tri-Cities Cinemas 7’s last day of business was Sunday. As a show of appreciation, the theater offered a variety of free movies during its final weekend.
The Times News reached out to DPI Group (the owner of the theater) multiple times last week, but no one could be reached for comment.
Bernstein said he hopes to start the renovations by summer.