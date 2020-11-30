I am an avid fan of thrift stores and flea markets, which uncover items that would make interesting Yesteryear columns. Recently, I uncovered twelve The Ladies Birthday Almanac. An example front cover from a 1923 booklet had 33 pages aimed at producing medicines that are the “Product of Practical Experience, Scientific Investigator and Pharmaceutical Skill.”
The Cardui Home Treatment comprised the Cardui Home Treatment: The three medicines comprising, with the hygienic rules published in the Cardui Home Treatment Book, the complete course of the Cardui Home Treatment, have, for years, been found successful in the treatment of many of the ailments peculiar to women.
These medicines are described below. They may be used together, or separately as desired, according to the symptoms.
1. Cardui: A mild, medicinal, vegetable tonic, for women. Recommended by many physicians for certain female ailments, when not due to malformation, or that do not require surgical treatment.
2. Thedford’s Black-Draught: Purely vegetable. Acts on the liver, stomach and bowels. Has been found of value in the treatment of indigestion, billiousness and constipation, when due to a torpid liver needing laxative or cathartic stimulation.
3. Cardoseptic: A fragrant, mild antiseptic, non-poisonous douche or wash, for use in many local female troubles such as irritation, burning, local discharge, and itching, when a mild antiseptic treatment is indicated.
These medicines are for sale by all good druggists and dealers. We urge you to buy them from your own dealer, but if for any reason you prefer to have them sent directly, we shall be glad to do so, upon receipt of the money for the medicines you desire. (The Chattanooga Medicine Co., Chattanooga, Tennessee).
PRAISE FROM USERS
1. Mrs. Tennie Chandler: Rt. 5 Troup, Texas, May 2, 1921. I will say in regard to Cardui Home Treatment that is fine. I tried it. It will do what it is recommended to do.
2. Mrs. Ada Gibson: Rt. 6 Greeneville, Tenn., June 13, 1921. I have used Black-Draught and Cardui and Cardoseptic tables. I think it is the greatest medicine.
3. Mrs. W.W. Robbins: Rt. 7, Troy, N.C., June 9, 1921. I have used Cardui and and Cardoseptic, and am telling my friends about the splendid results found in them.
4. Mrs. George Pringle: Rt.1, Sedan, N.M., April 10, 1921. I cannot praise Cardui too highly, for it has done me a lot of good. I always will keep Black-Draught in my home. Cardoseptic has also helped me wonderfully.
5. Mrs. Myrtle Helvy: Pinson Fork, KY., Oct. 29, 1921. Cardui and Black-Draught and Cardoseptic are the best medicines, I believe, for for women’s troubles. I am now using them and find more relief than from any medicine I have ever used.
6. Mary L. Ross: Rt. 7, Lexington., Nov. 27,1921. I have taken four bottles of Cardui, two boxes of Cardoseptic, and also the Black-Drought liver medicine and it surely has relieved me. I have more strength than I have had for a long time. I will always praise Cardui to any suffering woman.
7. Mrs. D.W. Boyles: Bogalusa, La. Aug. 27, 1921. I have been suffering with trouble, which has been very weakening, and I took all kinds of medicine but nothing did me any good. A friend advised me to take Cardul. I have taken one bottle and it has given me so much relief. I can also recommend Black-Draught and Cardoseptic.
Where ARE is Cardui and Black-Draught when we need them? They certainly kept my Granny “Gord” (more familiar as Ethel Carroll) guitar picking into an advanced age. I guess you have to be a male to glean the benefits. I would bet that Dr. Ray Mettetel was familiar with the products. My family patronized him for many years.