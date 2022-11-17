HILTONS, Va. — The hogslop of yore can’t be tied down to just one ingredient, in the same way the bluegrass band by the same name isn’t defined by just one sound.
The Hogslop String Band likely just hopes you aren’t as disgusted by the latter as you are by the former.
The group will bring its smorgasbord of traditional mountain music and wild bluegrass once again to the Carter Fold on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. The show will be the second-to-last show for the music venue’s 2022 season, ending Nov. 26 with the Twin Creeks Stringband.
The Nashville-based band is rooted in old-time string band music but blends rock, folk, psychedelic and original numbers into its performances.
The Hogslop String Band has shared stages with the likes of the Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, Del McCoury, the Yonder Mountain Stringband and many more. The band got its start as a pickup square dance band in the summer of 2009 and has since won a slew of string band contests throughout the South and performed across the country and throughout the world.
The band includes Kevin Martin on the fiddle and vocals, Gabriel Kelley on guitar and vocals, Daniel Binkley on banjo and vocals and Casey “Pickle” McBride on the washtub bass and vocals.
“The name alone hints at their wacky ways, but catching them live will give you a true sense of these bizarre, seemingly contradictory descriptions,” the band’s website says. “They thrive on crossing genres … that can only be described as, ‘The Hogslop Sound.’ … ‘It only gets weirder from here,’ they often say from the stage. They’re not kidding.”
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the director of the Carter Family Fold. Forrester’s mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6, and music begins at 7:30. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. For more information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.