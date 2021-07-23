KINGSPORT — Kingsport is known for numerous things. And most recently, hosting the first U.S. trial of a newly designed stent is one of them.
Dr. Chris Metzger, Ballad Health’s CVA interventional cardiologist, led a clinical trial for a CGuard Embolic Protection System carotid artery stent at Holston Valley Medical Center on Thursday. There, he and his team performed the first six cases in the U.S. trial.
“This is truly groundbreaking,” said Alan Levine, Ballad Health’s president, chairman and CEO at a press conference on Thursday. “This technology can significantly improve care and outcomes for patients, not just at Holston Valley and Ballad Health, but across the United States and, frankly, the whole world.”
Stents are small tubes used to open arteries leading to the heart. The CGuard EPS stent includes a mesh layer on the outside of the tube, Metzger explained on Thursday. He said that layer can also help with stroke prevention.
“This technology takes this carotid stent that works so well and adds to it a tiny, micro-mesh layer on the outside of it, almost like a screen door,” Metzger said, “so that there is less chance that there is anything that could get to the brain to cause a stroke.”
Metzger was named the principal investigator for the trial in February. He also serves as Ballad Health’s system chair of clinical research and as the medical director of the interventional and diagnostic catheterization labs at Holston Valley.
For Levine, hosting the first trial of CGuard EPS stent in the country is not an honor, but a product of Ballad’s desire to conduct medical research.
“(Research) ensures that our patients are given access to some of the cutting edge, leading technology,” Levine said. “It gives our team the opportunity to learn and then share that knowledge with the rest of the medical world. And it all starts right here in Kingsport, Tennessee.”
The study will include 315 patients at different hospitals throughout the country and beyond. Metzger said the goal is to minimize the stroke rate and implement a long-term product to better serve patients.
“This is a multi-center study,” Metzger said. “You want to make sure this technology doesn’t just work in one person’s hand or one region, but in everyone’s hands. It is our job to select those sites to do that well. We are one of those sites.”
The trial might not have been held in Kingsport, Levine said, if not for Metzger and his work. Metzger has been part of over 100 clinical trials, many in which he was the principal investigator.
The research and level of care, Levine said, is part of what has brought technology such as the CGuard EPS stent to Kingsport.
“We enrich our communities even further by offering unique leading-edge treatment options that are often not available at most hospitals and health systems — even some of the top-ranked systems in the United States,” Levine said.
“Certainly what we’re doing here today is not yet being done at some of those top-ranked health systems in the United States. But it’s being done here.”