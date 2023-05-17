Kitten Shower, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Appalachian Highlands Humane Society, 2101 W. Walnut St., Johnson City., 423-926-8533.
Meet Local Author Morgan Gauthier, 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28, Barnes & Noble Booksellers Johnson City, 3030 Franklin Terrace, Johnson City., 512-820-1385.
*FREE BASKETBALL CAMP- In HIS Name Basketball Ministry, 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 4, TNT Sportsplex, 600 E. Main St., Kingsport., 423-470-5502.
JCHS Class of '76 65th Birthday Celebration, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, First Baptist Fellowship Park, 2284 Highway 421 N., Mountain City., 423-291-9400.
Blue Ridge Artisan Days-Crafting Summertime Memories, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Appalachian Fairgrounds, 100 Lakeview St., Gray., 423-373-2232.
Kingsport Kiwanis Rolling of The Balls, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8, Legion Drive, Kingsport. $5, 423-276-6624.
Into The Fog at Appalachian Trail Days, 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 18, laurel creek RV park, 812 Orchard Hill Road, Damascus.
The Dirty Grass Players, 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Abingdon Vineyards, 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon.
Jonathan Wilburn, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Emmaus Baptist, 5842 W Carters Valley Road, Carmel Village.
Justin Mychals Music: Justin Mychals at Rock's Wood Fired Pizza , 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Rocks Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 3119 Bristol Highway #108, Johnson City.
Jonathan Wilburn, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, Emmaus Baptist, 5842 W Carters Valley Road, Carmel Village.
The Maggie Valley Band: Appalachian Trail Days 2023, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, Damascus Town Park, Damascus.
Joey's Van, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, Damascus Town Park, Damascus.
Jonathan Wilburn, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 19, Emmaus Baptist, 5842 W Carters Valley Road, Carmel Village.
Luke Bulla, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 19, Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City.
James Meadows, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 19, The French Quarter@Jay's, 945 S. Pickens Bridge Road, Johnson City.
Brandon Maddox, 8 p.m. to May 20, 12 a.m. Friday, May 19, Market St. Social Club, 107 E. Market St., Kingsport.
Rusty Steel @ Sidetracks, 9 p.m. to May 20, 1 a.m. Friday, May 19, SideTracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol.
Bob Fleming and The Cambria Iron Co., 10 p.m. to May 20, 2 a.m. Friday, May 19, Capone's, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City.
Dimestore Cowboys, 10 p.m. to May 20, 2 a.m. Friday, May 19, Capone's, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City.
Aaron Dingus Music: Johnson County Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Ralph Stout Park, 210 S. Church St., Mountain City.
Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Washington County Fairgrounds, 17046 Fairground Drive, Abingdon.
James Meadows, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Wicked Chicken Winghouse and Tavern, 409 Fritz St., Damascus.
David Reynolds, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Watauga Lake Winery, 6952 Big Dry Run Road, Butler.
Debra Perry & Jaidyn's Call: LIMESTONE FREEWILL BAPTIST, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Limestone Freewill Baptist Church, 3709 Old State Rte 34, Limestone.
Will Hoge, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City.
Donnie & The Dry Heavers: DNDH LIVE at Gypsy Circus Cider Co., 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Gypsy Circus Cider Company, 2645 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport.
Black Jacket, 8 p.m. to May 21, 12 a.m. Saturday, May 20, ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, 1328 W. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City.
Nashville Recording Artist Julia Still LIVE at The Corner!, 8 p.m. to May 21, 12 a.m. Saturday, May 20, The Corner, 501 State St., Bristol.
The Black Jacket Symphony, 8 p.m. to May 21, 12 a.m. Saturday, May 20, ETSU Martin Center - Performing Tom Petty's "Full Moon Fever", 1320 W. State Of Franklin Road., Johnson City.
Brandon Maddox, 8:30 p.m. to May 21, 12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol.
The Bosses, 10 p.m. to May 21, 2 a.m. Saturday, May 20, Capone's, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City.
Debra Perry & Jaidyn's Call: Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford.
Trevor Thomas LIVE!, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Parkway Baptist Worship Center, 1253 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol.
Imagine 5K, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 100 Sportsway Drive, Bristol. $15 to $25.
Debra Perry & Jaidyn's Call: NEW HOPE BRETHREN CHURCH, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 21, New Hope Church Of The Brethren, 352 New Hope Road, Jonesborough.
Mac Powell, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol.
OFFICIAL Nicole C. Mullen: Private, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, Milligan University, 101 Neth Drive, Elizabethton.
Filipino Cooking Class - May 23, 9 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, City of Johnson City Parks & Recreation - Online, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
Justin Mychals Music: Justin Mychals at Rock's Wood Fired Pizza , 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, Rocks Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 3119 Bristol Highway #108, Johnson City.
Jeff Lane at Rock's Pizza!, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, Rocks Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 3119 Bristol Highway #108, Johnson City.
Kingsmen Quartet, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 26, Unity Fellowship Church, 901 Cedar Ave., Elizabethton.
Donnie & The Dry Heavers: Final Friday Food Truck Rally, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, High Voltage Kingsport, 101 Cherokee St. Suite 30, Kingsport.
Rusty Steel @ Michael Waltrip Brewing, 8 p.m. to May 27, 12 a.m. Friday, May 26, Michael Waltrip Brewing Co., 221 Moore St., Bristol.
Abby Bryant & The Echoes, 9 p.m. to May 27, 1 a.m. Friday, May 26, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol.
Florencia & the Feeling, 10 p.m. to May 27, 2 a.m. Friday, May 26, Capone's, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City.
Joey's Van, 10 p.m. to May 27, 2 a.m. Friday, May 26, Capone's, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City.
Virginia Creeper 10 Miler, 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 300 Green Spring Road, Abingdon. $15.
Donnie & The Dry Heavers: DNDH @ Abingdon Vineyards , 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Abingdon Vineyards, 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon.
Momma Molasses trio at Full Bloom Farms , 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Full Bloom Farm House, 27378 Osceola Road, Abingdon.
James Meadows, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Wicked Chicken Winghouse and Tavern, 409 Fritz St., Damascus.
Jeff Lane at the Big Orange!, 8 p.m. to May 28, 12 a.m. Saturday, May 27, Big Orange, 124 Tucker Hollow Road W., Fall Branch.
Rusty Steel @ Rebel Yell Bar & Grill, 8 p.m. to May 28, 12 a.m. Saturday, May 27, Church Hill Elementary School, 400 Old Stage Road, Church Hill.
Chapel Hart, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, E. Tennessee Distillery, 220 Piney Flats Road, Piney Flats.
Mercy's Well, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, First Baptist Church, 421 W. Main St., Mountain City.
Nordista Freeze, 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28, Abingdon Vineyards, 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon.
Justin Mychals Music: Private event, 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 28, Private event, Kingsport.
Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band: Hopwood Memorial Christian Church, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 28, Hopwood Memorial Christian Church, 109 Hopwood Lane, Elizabethton.
Phillips & Banks: Wayland Free Will Baptist Church, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 28, Wayland Free Will Baptist Church, 206 Harwood Road, Johnson City.
Donnie & The Dry Heavers: Vaughnaroo - Josh Vaughn Bday Bash, 10 p.m. to May 29, 2 a.m. Sunday, May 28, The Hideaway, 235 E. Main St., Johnson City.
The Arcadian Wild, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City.
Youth and Adult Tennis Lessons, Noon to July 13, 2:45 p.m. Thursday, June 1, Liberty Bell Tennis Center, 505 Liberty Bell Blvd., Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
FLEET FEET CRAZY 8'S 8K TRAINING PROGRAM, 6:30 p.m. to July 15, 10 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 1880 North Eastman Road8gret, FleetFeet, Kingsport.
Justin Mychals Music: Justin Mychals at Rock's Wood Fired Pizza , 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, Rocks Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 3119 Bristol Highway #108, Johnson City.
Citizen Kane: Black Wolf Harley Davidson Bike Nite, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 1, Quaker Steak & Lube, 629 State St., Bristol.
Chris Acker and the Growing Boys, 8 p.m. to June 2, 12 a.m. Thursday, June 1, Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City.
Paddles Up Pickleball Tournament, 4 a.m. to June 3, 4 a.m. Friday, June 2, Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
Step It, Shake It, Move It, Lift It, Noon to June 23, 1 p.m. Friday, June 2, City of Johnson City Parks & Recreation - Online, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
Trey Lewis live at Sidetracks (Bristol), 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 2, SideTracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol.
Adam Church Music, 9 p.m. to June 3, 1 a.m. Friday, June 2, SideTracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol.
Alli Epperson, 10 p.m. to June 3, 2 a.m. Friday, June 2, Capone's, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City.
The Walk, 10 p.m. to June 3, 2 a.m. Friday, June 2, Capone's, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City.
Big Son, 10 p.m. to June 3, 2 a.m. Friday, June 2, Capone's, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City.
James Meadows, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Wicked Chicken Winghouse and Tavern, 409 Fritz St., Damascus.
Hogslop String Band: Carter Family Fold, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Carter Family Fold Music Shows, 3449 A P Carter Highway, Hiltons.
Sara Evans, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol.
Alli Brown, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3, The Spring House, 112 Court St., Abingdon.
Donnie & The Dry Heavers: DNDH LIVE at Lakeview Marina, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Lakeview Marina & RV Park, 474 Lakeside Dock Drive, Kingsport.
Josh Smith of Handsome and the Humbles , 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Cascade Draft House, 828 State St., Bristol.
Carson Peters, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, Northstar Baptist Church, 2455 Kings Mill Pike, Bristol.
Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, Northstar Baptist Church, 2455 Kings Mill Pike, Bristol.
Phillips & Banks: Friendship Chapel, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, Friendship Chapel, 300 McKenzie Drive, Kingsport.
The Rogers Family, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, Milligan Free Will Baptist Church, 1471 Milligan Highway, Johnson City.
Carver Recreation Summer Camp, 4 a.m. to July 28, 4 a.m. Monday, June 5, City of Johnson City Parks & Recreation - Online, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
Langston Summer Camp, 4 a.m. to July 28, 4 a.m. Monday, June 5, The Langston Centre, 315 Elm St., Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
Jump Start JC Summer Camp, 4 a.m. to July 28, 4 a.m. Monday, June 5, City of Johnson City Parks & Recreation - Online, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
SPROUTS.ALL.OUT. Preschool Summer Camp, 4 a.m. to July 21, 4 a.m. Monday, June 5, City of Johnson City Parks & Recreation - Online, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
Nature Camps, 4 a.m. to July 14, 4 a.m. Monday, June 5, City of Johnson City Parks & Recreation - Online, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
Half Day Superhero Training Camp, 4 a.m. to June 9, 4 a.m. Monday, June 5, Athletic Division, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
Crochet: Bohemian Wall Hanging, 6 p.m. to June 26, 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, City of Johnson City Parks & Recreation - Online, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
Filipino Cooking Class - June 6, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, City of Johnson City Parks & Recreation - Online, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Kingsport Axmen, 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Greeneville Flyboys, 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
THE BIG RUN KINGSPORT, TN, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 853 Bays Mountain Park Drive, Bays Mountain Park, Kingsport. $25.
Justin Mychals Music: Justin Mychals at Rock's Wood Fired Pizza , 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Rocks Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 3119 Bristol Highway #108, Johnson City.
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Greeneville Flyboys, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Princeton WhistlePigs, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Few Miles South: TBA, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol.
Eli Lev, 8 p.m. to June 9, 12 a.m. Thursday, June 8, Market St. Social Club, 107 E. Market St., Kingsport.
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals - Friday, 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, Bristol Dragway, 151 Speedway Blvd., Bristol. $30 to $150.
James Meadows, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, Wicked Chicken Winghouse and Tavern, 409 Fritz St., Damascus.
Jeff Lane at Rock's Pizza!, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, Rocks Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 3119 Bristol Highway #108, Johnson City.
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Greeneville Flyboys, 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Princeton WhistlePigs, 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Erin Coburn at Delta Blues BBQ Juke Joint, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 9, Delta Blues, 724 State St., Bristol.
CB30, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 9, SideTracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol.
KIDD G, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 9, SideTracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol.
Joey's Van, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 9, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol.
Luna and the Mountain Jets: Laid Back Country Picker with Luna duo, 8 p.m. to June 10, 12 a.m. Friday, June 9, Wolf Hills Brewing Co., 350 Park St. SE., Abingdon.
Laid Back Country Picker, 8 p.m. to June 10, 12 a.m. Friday, June 9, Wolf Hills Brewing Co., 350 Park St. SE., Abingdon.
Rusty Steel: Kingsport Moose Lodge, 8 p.m. to June 10, 12 a.m. Friday, June 9, Kingsport Moose Lodge 972, 1213 Stewball Circle, Kingsport.
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals - Saturday, 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10, Bristol Dragway, 151 Speedway Blvd., Bristol. $47 to $175.
Martha Spencer, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Carter Family Fold Music Shows, 3449 A P Carter Highway, Hiltons.
Jackyl, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 10, SideTracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol.
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Bristol State Liners, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
James Meadows, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Michael Waltrip Brewing Co., 221 Moore St., Bristol.
Jeff Lane: Private Event, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Private Show, Kingsport.
Heavens Mountain Band Bluegrass Gospel, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Dyson Grove Baptist Church, 8483 Roan Creek Road, Butler.
Whey Jennings Acoustic , 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Kingsport Moose Lodge 972, 1213 Stewball Circle, Kingsport.
If Birds Could Fly, 8:30 p.m. to June 11, 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol.
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals - Sunday, 10 a.m. Sunday, June 11, Bristol Dragway, 151 Speedway Blvd., Bristol. $37 to $150.
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Bristol State Liners, 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11, NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Half Day Learn to Ride Bike Camp, 4 a.m. to June 16, 4 a.m. Monday, June 12, City of Johnson City Parks & Recreation - Online, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
Day Camp 2023 Session 1, 9 a.m. to June 16, 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, Pathfinders Youth Camp, 4951 Sullivan Gardens Parkway, Kingsport. Free, 423-817-2574.
Bill Harley: Storytelling Live, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, International Storytelling Center, 100 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Elizabethton River Riders, 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road: Sounds of Summer Concert, 7 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, Downtown Center, 810 State St., Bristol.
Bill Harley: Stories 'n More, 7 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, International Storytelling Center, 100 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
Marcy Playground, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol.
Bill Harley: Storytelling Live, 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, International Storytelling Center, 100 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Elizabethton River Riders, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Justin Mychals Music, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, Private Event Kingsport Tn, Kingsport.
Bill Harley: Storytelling Live, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, International Storytelling Center, 100 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
Justin Mychals Music: Justin Mychals at Rock's Wood Fired Pizza , 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, Rocks Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 3119 Bristol Highway #108, Johnson City.
Zachary Stevenson: W/the Fortunate Sons: CCR Tribute, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 15, Sounds of the Summer Concert Series, 810 State St., Bristol.
Dave Mason, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 15, Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol.
Bill Harley: Father's Day from a Survior, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, International Storytelling Center, 100 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
Bill Harley: Storytelling Live, 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 16, International Storytelling Center, 100 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
Chloe Kimes, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 16, Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City.
Rusty Steel @ Lakeview Marina, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 16, Lakeview Marina & RV Park, 474 Lakeside Dock Drive, Kingsport.
James Meadows, 8 p.m. to June 17, 12 a.m. Friday, June 16, Quaker Steak & Lube, 629 State St., Bristol.
Kris Rowdy, 9 p.m. to June 17, 1 a.m. Friday, June 16, SideTracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol.
Run For Wishes 5k Johnson City, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City. $25.
Bill Harley: Storytelling Live, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, International Storytelling Center, 100 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
Nightrain - The Guns & Roses Tribute Experience: Paramount Center for the Arts - Bristol, TN, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol.
Zachary Stevenson: W/the Fortunate Sons: CCR Tribute, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Sounds of the Summer Concert Series, 810 State St., Bristol.
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Pulaski River Turtles, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Kingsport Axmen, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Pink Beds: Wolf Hills , 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Wolf Hills Brewing Co., 350 Park St. SE., Abingdon.
James Meadows, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Painter Creek Marina, 766 Painter Creek Road, Bristol.
Rusty Steel @ Quaker Steak & Lube, 8 p.m. to June 18, 12 a.m. Saturday, June 17, Quaker Steak & Lube, 629 State St., Bristol.
Copper Ridge, 9 p.m. to June 18, 1 a.m. Saturday, June 17, SideTracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol.
Phillips & Banks: Charity Baptist Church, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, Charity Baptist Church, 123 Oak St., Blountville.
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Pulaski River Turtles, 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18, NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
James Meadows: Private Party , 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 18, Boone Lake (Private Party), Johnson City.
Charlie Marks & Jay Skaggs @ Snake Charmer Tattoo, 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, June 18, Snake Charmer Tattoo Parlor, 1210 N. Roan St. Suite 2, Johnson City.
The Circus of the Dead ft. The Englishtown Project, 11 p.m. to June 19, 3 a.m. Sunday, June 18, Washington County Fairgrounds, 17046 Fairground Drive, Abingdon.
Half Day Intro to Mountain Biking Camp, 4 a.m. to June 23, 4 a.m. Monday, June 19, City of Johnson City Parks & Recreation - Online, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
Martha Spencer: Birthplace of Country Music Pick-a-long Camp - Beginners, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol.
Day Camp 2023 Session 2, 9:30 a.m. to June 23, 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, Pathfinders Youth Camp, 4951 Sullivan Gardens Parkway, Kingsport. Free, 423-817-2574.
Filipino Cooking Class - June 20, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, City of Johnson City Parks & Recreation - Online, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Princeton WhistlePigs, 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Princeton WhistlePigs, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Justin Mychals Music: Justin Mychals at Rock's Wood Fired Pizza , 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, Rocks Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 3119 Bristol Highway #108, Johnson City.
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Kingsport Axmen, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Market Street Social Club Presents: Katie Powderly & Chancellor Lawson , 8 p.m. to June 23, 12 a.m. Thursday, June 22, Market St. Social Club, 107 E. Market St., Kingsport.
Rehab, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 23, SideTracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol.
Jeff Lane at Rock's Pizza!, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, Rocks Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 3119 Bristol Highway #108, Johnson City.
James Meadows, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 23, The French Quarter@Jay's, 945 S. Pickens Bridge Road, Johnson City.
Scotty Austin, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, SideTracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol.
Framing the Red, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, SideTracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol.
Aaron Dingus Music: Johnson County Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Ralph Stout Park, 210 S. Church St., Mountain City.
James Meadows: Private Party, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, South Holston Lake, Bristol.
Liquid Velvet @Deerfield Amphitheater, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Deerfield Park Amphitheater, Winged Deer Park, Johnson City.
Donnie & The Dry Heavers: DNDH Live @ Gypsy Circus Cider Co., 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Gypsy Circus Cider Company, 2645 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport.
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Danville Otterbots, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Robert Randolph & the Family Band, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24, The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol.
Malcolm Holcombe album release show @ Down Home, 8 p.m. to June 25, 12 a.m. Saturday, June 24, Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City.
Season Of The Witch, 10 p.m. to June 25, 2 a.m. Saturday, June 24, Capone's, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City.
The Agee Family, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Gunnings Baptist Church, 213 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville.
Phillips & Banks: East Bristol Free Will Baptist Church, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, E. Bristol Freewill Baptist Church, 208 Trammel Road, Bristol.
Joshua Hedley, 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Abingdon Vineyards, 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon.
Lauren Morrow, 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Abingdon Vineyards, 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon.
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Danville Otterbots, 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Gareth Pearson & Jacob Johnson, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City.
Half Day Bikers and Hikers Camp, 4 a.m. to June 30, 4 a.m. Monday, June 26, City of Johnson City Parks & Recreation - Online, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City., 423-283-5815.
Martha Spencer: Birthplace of Country Music Pick-a-long Camp - Intermediate, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 26, Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol.
The Agee Family, 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 26, The Waters of Bristol, 2830 TN-394, Blountville.
Justin Mychals Music: Justin Mychals and The Cathead Biscuit Boys, 7 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, NE. State Community College, 2425 TN-75, Blountville.
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Greeneville Flyboys, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Michelle Malone and Sarah Peacock Johnson City The Down Home, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City.
Justin Mychals Music: Justin Mychals at Rock's Wood Fired Pizza , 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Rocks Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 3119 Bristol Highway #108, Johnson City.
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Bluefield Ridge Runners, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.