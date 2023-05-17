Kitten Shower, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Appalachian Highlands Humane Society, 2101 W. Walnut St., Johnson City., 423-926-8533.

Meet Local Author Morgan Gauthier, 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28, Barnes & Noble Booksellers Johnson City, 3030 Franklin Terrace, Johnson City., 512-820-1385.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you