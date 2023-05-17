Thursday, May 18
Into The Fog at Appalachian Trail Days
Newgrass from Raleigh, NC. 6-10 p.m. laurel creek RV park, 812 Orchard Hill Road, Damascus.
Friday, May 19
Bob Fleming and The Cambria Iron Co.
Live Music. 10 p.m.- May 20, 2 a.m. Capone's, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City.
Saturday, May 20
The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Tom Petty's 'Full Moon Fever'
-. 8 p.m. ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, 1320 W. State of Franklin, Johnson City.
Sunday, May 21
Debra Perry & Jaidyn's Call: NEW HOPE BRETHREN CHURCH
352 NEW HOPE ROAD JONESBOROUGH, TN. 37659 SUNDAY NIGHT SING Debra Perry & Jaidyn's Call was started in 2010 by Christopher & Debra (Perry) Reed. Debra is no stranger to Gospel Music. She was 2 time nominated for Favorite Soprano of the Year according to the Singing News Fans while with her award winning family group, The Perrys! They named their group in honor of their disabled Grandson, Jaidyn, which has a condition called Hydranencephaly and was told if he survived birth, he would probably pass away within the first year. What a miracle the Lord has given and they’re so thankful to let you know that Jaidyn will turn an amazing 15 years old on August 27, 2021. All praise goes to God! Jaidyn has no upper portion of his brain and is profoundly disabled. He can't walk, talk, crawl and is blind but has a laughter and smile that is so contagious and will light up any room. Jaidyn’s Call ministry is to sing but to also share the testimony of their journey with little Jaidyn and their daughter Ashley. If you want good singing, a great and powerful testimony, you’ll want to have Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call at your next service or event! Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call were the 2012 & 2015 Artist Showcase winners at the National Quartet Convention. They were awarded to sing on main stage in 2012 & 2015 and for the past 3 years have been featured on the one song set, there as well. In 2021 they were also nominated in the Top 10 Category for Favorite Trio of the Year according to the Singing News Fans. The group has had 20 Singing News Top 80 songs with 12 of them reaching the Top 40 and 1 Top 20 song! Visit their website, https://jaidynscall.com. 6-10 p.m. New Hope Church Of The Brethren, 352 New Hope Road, Jonesborough.
Tuesday, May 23
OFFICIAL Nicole C. Mullen: Private
Nicole C. Mullen has long been known as an undeniably talented artist who is unafraid to be vulnerable and transparent with her audience. She continues a legacy of sincerity and artistic integrity that in the past has been recognized with two Grammy® Award nominations and nine Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, including two Female Vocalist of the Year honors, Song of Year for “Redeemer, and On My Knees”, the Urban Album of the Year for “Everyday People ”, Contemporary Song of the year (Call on Jesus), and the first African American female to win Songwriter of the Year for Redeemer. Nicole, now a single mom, is familiar with broken relationships. She can relate to those who have walked through abuse, betrayal, and hurt. She has learned to forgive and come out of a ‘night season’ stronger than she’s ever been before. “I want people to be healed, released, empowered, and encouraged. I want them to see the power of Redemption and the relevancy of the Scriptures in our everyday living. I want to explore every avenue available to express this truth.” Earlier this year, former Host of Regis and Lee and NBC’s The Today Show, Kathie Lee Gifford along with Nicole C. Mullen, recorded a song they had written together, entitled “The God Who Sees.” Gifford soon became one of Mullen’s biggest cheerleaders and personally spent close to a half of a million dollars to add a 60 piece orchestra to the song and shoot a twelve-minute film to their oratorio. It solely features Nicole in the Holy land, speaking and singing of God’s loving interaction with broken and hurting Biblical characters, whose stories are relevant to our own. During the collaboration, Kathie wrote a considerable portion of the song’s lyrics: While Nicole’s most significant contribution was writing the narration in between the singing. The majority of it came directly from the heart of a “Bible Nerd” (as she refers to herself) as Nicole stood behind the microphone. These are the stories later expressed by Nicole, before the cameras and Directed by Kathie Lee. The music film can be seen at www.GodWhoSees.com. Mullen continues to tour around the globe, becoming a highly sought after speaker and singer. Her ministry and travels include France, Belize, England, Jamaica, many nations on the continent of Africa and throughout the USA. Nicole Started as a Background singer for Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Cece Winans, and The Newsboys. In the past, she frequently graced the stages of Dr. Billy Graham, Franklin Graham, and Women of Faith events. Nicole can now be seen speaking and singing on platforms which include governors, Heads of State, people in business, prisoners, women’s conferences, churches, and non-profits. Recently she appeared on The Today Show, Marcus and Joni Lamb/ Table Talk on Daystar, several recordings On TBN Praise, (a soon to be aired) broadcast of “Better Together” with Laurie Crouch, Life Today with Shelia Walsh and other media outlets. Although there is a buzz over what Nicole is currently doing, the conversation and request always include Redeemer. The song Redeemer is approaching its 20th year since being released to the public. It has not waned in the response it has always received. The stories shared about its effects are countless, some even miraculous and it further confirms that although Nicole is the sole writer, it’s origin is timeless and from above. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Milligan University, 101 Neth Drive, Elizabethton.
Thursday, May 25
Justin Mychals Music: Justin Mychals at Rock's Wood Fired Pizza
Join Justin for a night of songs and good times with his unique brand of "Appalachian Mountain Soul"!! Justin doesn’t just bring songs to a show. He brings a way of life, a culture that audiences find fascinating and awesome. Whether it’s tales of Moonshine runs gone bad that end in someone spending time in jail, coal mine cave ins or just ordinary people that walk the streets that have extraordinary stories that live in his songs, Justin spins these into an evening that audiences can’t resist. Justin Mychals has been plying his songwriting craft and stories of his childhood, family and Appalachian heritage for over 25 years. Experience a night of stories, songs, and good times. See why a cup of coffee starts the day off as awesome as it can be and a good shot of whiskey is the perfect end to a perfect day. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Rocks Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 3119 Bristol Highway #108, Johnson City.
Friday, May 26
Florencia & the Feeling
Johnson City, Tennessee-based pop-funk fusion band Florencia & the Feeling is set to independently release its debut album, Birthday, on March 3, 2023. Since its conception in April 2021, the five-piece has been impressing listeners with its upbeat funky grooves, heartfelt songwriting, and all-around good vibes, loading its music with four-part harmonies, hints of jazz, and Latin roots. The five members of the band, Florencia Rusinol (lead vox), Noah Wise (guitar), Isaac Ratliff (keys), Nick Castro (bass) & Austin Herron (drums), fuse together the many genres in all of their backgrounds – funk, jazz, Nu Soul, jam, pop, indie rock, roots, and more – to create a distinctive blend. This fusion has earned the group recognition and esteemed performances, such as the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in Tennessee/Virginia, Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival in North Carolina, and an opening slot for The Mavericks. Radio Bristol praised the band’s “tight rhythmic jams and groovy guitar riffs,” while the Bristol Herald Courier called their sound “happy music” and “joyful noise,” applauding that “their songs compel smiles on faces and dancing from feet.” In February 2022, Florencia & the Feeling crowdsourced over $10,000 to create their dream album. Their long-awaited album, Birthday, is debuting in March 2024 & touring in support of the release. Check out quintet’s tour dates & music on their website, and you can find Florencia's music on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube or any other music listening platform. www.florenciaandthefeeling.com | @florenciaandthefeeling. 10 p.m.- May 27, 2 a.m. Capone's, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City.
Saturday, May 27
Kitten Shower
It's kitten season, and we are full! In an effort to get some of these sweet kittens into homes, we'll have them all at our facility for one day only for a day of activities, playtime and information. 12-4 p.m. Appalachian Highlands Humane Society, 2101 W. Walnut St., Johnson City. 423-926-8533.
Sunday, May 28
Meet Local Author Morgan Gauthier
Meet local author, Morgan Gauthier, and purchase signed paperback copies of the Mark of the Hunter Trilogy at the Barnes and Noble in Johnson City!. 12-3 p.m. Barnes & Noble Booksellers Johnson City, 3030 Franklin Terrace, Johnson City. 512-820-1385.
Wednesday, May 31
The Arcadian Wild
The Arcadian Wild is guitarist Isaac Horn and mandolinist Lincoln Mick. Inhabiting a space at the intersection of folk, bluegrass, formal, and pop music, the band presents a unique acoustic sound that is simultaneously unified and diverse. Their ability to exist gracefully in that ambiguity is perhaps part of the appeal, and there seems to be something for everyone in The Arcadian Wild’s music. Ear-catching harmony draws in listeners immediately, and those who continue to engage joyfully discover great depths to be explored and enjoyed. With memorable melodies, stirring harmonic tension, engaging rhythmic trinkets, and thought provoking lyrics, the band displays a deep love of layers, and invites audiences into a world rich in meaning and substance. “Invitation” is perhaps a defining word for The Arcadian Wild. “Hospitality” is another. Perhaps this is in part due to the fact that house concerts were such a vital part of their beginning, and remain a constant in their current tour schedules. Having much experience with stepping into a stranger’s home, only to quickly feel seen, cared for, and like family, the band searches to create something similar through song. Music that invites, shelters, feeds, and nurtures. Whether they’re performing in a living room, or on the mainstage of a folk festival, The Arcadian Wild’s goal is to make everyone who hears them feel at home. 7-11 p.m. Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City.
Thursday, June 1
Citizen Kane: Black Wolf Harley Davidson Bike Nite
Black Wolf H-D presents Citizen Kane with special Guests 30-06 Citizen Kane An American Rock Band from Tri-Cities Tennessee influenced by Early British Metal And American Rock known For there Hard Rock sound of Tube driven guitars Thundering bass and Powerful vocals that scream in your face American Metal. 7-11 p.m. Quaker Steak & Lube, 629 State St., Bristol.
Friday, June 2
Alli Epperson
Live Music. 10 p.m.- June 3, 2 a.m. Capone's, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City.
Saturday, June 3
Sara Evans
Multi-platinum entertainer SARA EVANS is at the top of her game. As the fifth most-played female artist at country radio in nearly the last two decades with five No. 1 singles including “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket, “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly,” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” which spent 2 weeks in the top spot and was certified platinum by the R.I.A.A., Sara thrills audiences across the U.S. playing close to 100 shows each year and in 2018 headlined the “CMT Next Women of Country Tour.” Her “stunning, country voice” (Rolling Stone) has earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards nominations. In addition, the CMA awarded Video of the Year honors for her hit chart-topping single, "Born to Fly" from her double-platinum album of the same name. Evans’ discography also includes the platinum-selling studio albums Real Fine Place and Restless as well as the gold-certified projects Stronger and No Place That Far. 7-11 p.m. Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol.
Sunday, June 4
*FREE BASKETBALL CAMP- In HIS Name Basketball Ministry
FREE Basketball Camp for Kids grades K-8th. 2-6 p.m. TNT Sportsplex, 600 E. Main St., Kingsport. 423-470-5502.
Monday, June 5
Carver Recreation Summer Camp
Come enjoy Carver’s Summer Camp! Campers will experience fun field trips, weekly art activities, team building, physical fitness activities, computer lab, game room, as well as the brand new Kenneth “Herb” Greenlee Splash Pad located at the Carver Recreation facility. A camp shirt will be provided to each participant as well as lunch each day. Early drop-off participants will also receive breakfast each day. All participants will receive a camp itinerary every Monday with the daily schedule for that week. Camp is limited to 80 participants. Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave. June 5 - July 28 (No camp week of July 3-7) | 9am-4pm Ages 6-12 Cost: $120/camper Early drop-off (7:30am) & late pick-up (5:30pm) are available for an additional $100/child for the full length of camp For more information, call 423-461-8830 Schedule From: Jun 4 2023 to Jul 27 2023 Every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 4 a.m.- July 28, 4 a.m. City of Johnson City Parks & Recreation - Online, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City. 423-283-5815.
Tuesday, June 6
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Kingsport Axmen
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Wednesday, June 7
THE BIG RUN KINGSPORT, TN
On June 7th, We Run Together. Global Running Day is our holiday; a celebration of the activity we love and the sport that brings our community together. We’re inviting all runners and walkers to join us on June 7th to mark the occasion, set a goal and cross the finish line. Bring your friends and family to this Wednesday Evening event. Join us on Bays Mountain for a great 5k on some of the most awesome trails. We will start on the gravel road, turn right onto Big Oak trail, follow that to Chestnut Trail, then continue to the "upper parking lot" where your finish line awaits you. There, your double sided, center-spinning Finisher's Medal and performance shirt will have been earned! Don't be left out...only 150 lucky runners will be allowed!. 6-8 p.m. Tickets $25. 853 Bays Mountain Park Drive, Bays Mountain Park, Kingsport.
Thursday, June 8
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Greeneville Flyboys
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Friday, June 9
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Greeneville Flyboys
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Saturday, June 10
JCHS Class of '76 65th Birthday Celebration
65th Birthday Celebration - J.C.H.S Class of '76. 12-4 p.m. First Baptist Fellowship Park, 2284 Highway 421 N., Mountain City. 423-291-9400.
Sunday, June 11
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Bristol State Liners
-. 5 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Monday, June 12
Day Camp 2023 Session 1
Looking for a Day Camp for your child to experience adventure, fun and Jesus in the great outdoors? Pathfinders Day Camps are designed for just that with trained staff to ensure a great combination of both safety and adventure for your child. At Pathfinders your child will experience lively worship services, lessons taught to help them better understand Christ’s love for them and tons of activities from an obstacle course, giant swing to swimming in the lake. Your child will be adventuring all week in a safe and wild environment of fun, laughter, energy and Jesus. Schedule From: Jun 12 2023 to Jun 16 2023 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:00am to 4:30pm. 9 a.m.- June 16, 4:30 p.m. Free. Pathfinders Youth Camp, 4951 Sullivan Gardens Parkway, Kingsport. 423-817-2574.
Tuesday, June 13
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Elizabethton River Riders
-. 7 p.m. TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Wednesday, June 14
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Elizabethton River Riders
-. 7 p.m. TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Thursday, June 15
Justin Mychals Music
Justin doesn’t just bring songs to a show. He brings a way of life, a culture that audiences find fascinating and awesome. A true Appalchian artist, a mountain troubadour! Whether it’s tales of Moonshine runs gone bad that end in someone spending time in jail, coal mine cave ins or just ordinary people that walk the streets that have extraordinary stories that live in his songs, Justin spins these into an evening that audiences can’t resist. Justin Mychals has been plying his songwriting craft and stories of his childhood, family and Appalachian heritage for over 25 years. Experience a night of stories, songs, and good times. See why a cup of coffee starts the day off as awesome as it can be and a good shot of whiskey is the perfect end to a perfect day. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Private Event Kingsport Tn, Kingsport.
Friday, June 16
Kris Rowdy
-. 9 p.m.- June 17, 1 a.m. SideTracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol.
Saturday, June 17
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Pulaski River Turtles
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Sunday, June 18
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Pulaski River Turtles
-. 5 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Monday, June 19
Day Camp 2023 Session 2
Looking for a Day Camp for your child to experience adventure, fun and Jesus in the great outdoors? Pathfinders Day Camps are designed for just that with trained staff to ensure a great combination of both safety and adventure for your child. At Pathfinders your child will experience lively worship services, lessons taught to help them better understand Christ’s love for them and tons of activities from an obstacle course, giant swing to swimming in the lake. Your child will be adventuring all week in a safe and wild environment of fun, laughter, energy and Jesus. Schedule From: Jun 19 2023 to Jun 23 2023 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:30am to 4:30pm. 9:30 a.m.- June 23, 4:30 p.m. Free. Pathfinders Youth Camp, 4951 Sullivan Gardens Parkway, Kingsport. 423-817-2574.
Tuesday, June 20
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Princeton WhistlePigs
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Wednesday, June 21
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Princeton WhistlePigs
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Thursday, June 22
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Kingsport Axmen
-. 7 p.m. TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Friday, June 23
Rehab
Rehab Bio The seeds for the band Rehab were planted in Warner Robins, GA in the 1970’s. Danny Boone Alexander was raised in a home where music was always played. Whether he was listening to his very first album, a present from his Poppa, featuring Johnny Paycheck’s “Take This Job and Shove It,” or sitting on the hood of a car on Dunbar Road at the Crazy 8 Race Track and hearing “Sky Rockets in Flight” during the Bicentennial celebration, most of Danny’s earliest memories revolve around music. Although he listened primarily to rock and southern rock for much of his childhood, almost failing fourth grade in his obsession with Kiss, the arrival of the Beastie Boys, Run DMC, and NWA birthed and cemented his love for hip hop. He first rapped at age 15 in the Northside High School gym during a pep rally. Since that first performance, Danny has always worked, in some capacity, to create music. In Danny’s late teens, he first worked professionally with one of his still close friends, Denny “Steaknife” Campbell. They called their partnership “Prime Suspect.” When they later met Jason Brooks, Rehab was officially born. Steaknife found himself in the legal system and Rehab, as Danny Boone and Jason Brooks, was signed to Epic Records and released “Southern Discomfort” in 2000 which featured Goodie Mob’s Cee-Lo and Big Gipp as well as Cody Chesnutt. The band sold over 140,000 units of the cd and hit the top 15 of the Modern Rock charts with “It Don’t Matter.” They toured nationally in support of the Vans Warped Tour and with bands like Linkin Park and the Kottonmouth Kings. After Danny Boone and Brooks parted ways due to creative differences, the band was reborn, and Graffiti the World was recorded with the participation of A-Listers like Bonecrusher, Phil Tan and Billy Hume. The cd was released independently before Danny signed with Universal Records in 2008. Collaboration with Hank Williams Jr. on a remake of Graffiti’s “Sittin’ at a Bar” resulted in a CMT nomination for the Wide Open Country Video of the year in 2009. Rehab was also featured on Rolling Stone's "Hot List" for that renamed single, “The Bartender Song.” Rehab continued to make music working with David Jones and signed to Average Joes. Rehab later released music, again independently, with Jericho. Rehab has now come full circle. As of January of 2022, the two Prime Suspects are back! Danny and Denny “Steakknife” Campbell are working together again and as always, they bring the fire! Rehab is currently touring with Danny Boone and Steakknife on vocals, Brandon Dover on bass, Ian Corabi on drums, Austin Sanderson “Uh Oh” as DJ, and Joey Malik on lead guitar. Come and see Rehab in a town near you!. 6-10 p.m. SideTracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol.
Saturday, June 24
Blue Ridge Artisan Days-Crafting Summertime Memories
***Free Event*** Over 80 Artisans, small business owners and non-profit organizations coming together to meet all your shopping needs!. 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Appalachian Fairgrounds, 100 Lakeview St., Gray. 423-373-2232.
Sunday, June 25
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Danville Otterbots
-. 5 p.m. TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Monday, June 26
Martha Spencer: Birthplace of Country Music Pick-a-long Camp - Intermediate
At the Birthplace of Country Music Museum‘s Pick Along Summer Camp, students will learn foundational skills from expert instructors on the same style of acoustic instruments played on the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings – banjo, guitar, or fiddle. Campers also get to explore the museum, learn about the music of Bristol and our region, receive instruction in singing and dancing, and work on projects with WBCM Radio Bristol while also making new friends! Students are given the opportunity to hone their skills as budding musicians while busking in Historic Downtown Bristol and will give a final performance for parents at the museum at the end of camp week. Our Intermediate level Pick Along Summer Camp is designed for students aged 10-16. Recommended for returning students and those who already have basic music skills on banjo, guitar, or fiddle. Martha Spencer is a singer-songwriter, mountain musician and dancer from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. She grew up in the musical Spencer family and learned to play several instruments (guitar, fiddle, banjo, bass, dulcimer, mandolin) and flatfoot/clog at a young age. She performs and has recorded with various groups and has been involved with several roots music projects. She has played shows, festivals and led workshops across the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and Europe. Martha’s first solo album 2018 and latest release “Wonderland” in 2022 have been featured in articles in Rolling Stone Country, No Depression, Holler, Wide Open Country, Bluegrass Situation, Americana Highways, PopMatters and more. She also has been included in articles in the NY Times, Austin Chronicle and Billboard and was a part of the Fiddlin’ documentary movie. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol.
Tuesday, June 27
Justin Mychals Music: Justin Mychals and The Cathead Biscuit Boys
Justin and The Cathead Biscuit Boys bring their Appalachian Mountain Soul to the Hot Nights /Cool Music series. Justin doesn’t just bring songs to a show. He brings a way of life, a culture that audiences find fascinating and awesome. A true Appalchian artist, a mountain troubadour! Whether it’s tales of Moonshine runs gone bad that end in someone spending time in jail, coal mine cave ins or just ordinary people that walk the streets that have extraordinary stories that live in his songs, Justin spins these into an evening that audiences can’t resist. Justin Mychals has been plying his songwriting craft and stories of his childhood, family and Appalachian heritage for over 25 years. Experience a night of stories, songs, and good times. See why a cup of coffee starts the day off as awesome as it can be and a good shot of whiskey is the perfect end to a perfect day. 7-11 p.m. NE. State Community College, 2425 TN-75, Blountville.
Wednesday, June 28
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Greeneville Flyboys
-. 7 p.m. TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Thursday, June 29
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Bluefield Ridge Runners
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Friday, June 30
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Bluefield Ridge Runners
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Saturday, July 1
Cody Purvis
Cody Purvis fondly remembers holding the vinyl 45rpm single of “The Wreck of the Southern Crescent” that his Dad recorded in a Nashville studio in 1979. He KNEW that one day, his name would be on that label and he’d be making records of his own. “I don’t ever remember not wanting to play music and entertain people for a living—it was just a given. In fact, I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t working to grow myself as an artist” says Purvis. Among his musical influences, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Conway Twitty, Dean Dillon, Toby Keith, (and pretty much anyone old-school and traditional), he idolized his father most. As a youngster, Cody slept on lounge couches and the occasional pool table while his Dad played music throughout the regional clubs around his hometown of North Garden, VA, a small suburb located 15 miles southwest of Charlottesville. His Mom, also a musician, had stepped away from her Reba tribute band to take care of the kids. Though they divorced when he was a toddler, music was Cody’s most-treasured inheritance, and he would pursue it vigorously. By age 16, he had already become a force that was hard to ignore. Appropriately given the nickname “Big Country” by his friends, Cody confidently towered into his first professional gig at 6’ 6” with a behemoth and nimble baritone voice to match–one steeped in years of bar-room traditional country with an equal passion for the contemporary sounds of his own generation. Fans were drawn to his charismatic and kinetic performance and The Cody Purvis Band quickly became a popular band in the region. The following year, in 2010, Cody entered and won of the local Colgate Country Countdown (the longest-running and largest national talent search that gave many artists their first big break, including Chris Young, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and more). Cody began splitting his time between school and gigs in Charlottesville and Music City, where he utilized this success to make inroads and build relationships. Soon thereafter, Cody would be named “Best Emerging Performer” in Charlottesville and perform at his first CMA Fest, appearing on multiple stages and at the invitation of Grammy award-winning recording artist Linda Davis. In 2012, during his senior year of high school, Cody passed up Prom and Homecoming to play gigs, and upon graduation, he moved to Nashville to pursue his dreams full-time. Within the year, Cody Purvis released his self-titled, debut EP, which captured the attention of many within the industry. Grammy-nominated producer, Kent Wells (Dolly Parton, Keith Whitley, Kenny Rogers, Randy Travis, and more), asked Cody to perform at his annual fundraiser for the Dustin Wells Foundation, which was held at the Ryman Auditorium; he received his first standing ovation at the historic venue. He also inked a deal with Buddy Lee Attractions, one of Nashville’s premier booking agencies at the time, and began opening for artists like Darius Rucker, Josh Thompson, Trent Tomlinson, Steve Holy, Lee Greenwood, Colt Ford, Peter Frampton, and others. Cody’s EP also found its way to, and caught the ear of, Erv Woolsey, respected and long-standing manager for George Strait. “It was unreal, man!” grins Cody. “Erv tracked me down at Whiskey Jam. We talked for a bit, and then he connected me with a great man….the right man, to help me further my career .” Woolsey put him in contact with Dove Award-winning songwriter, artist and producer, Jeff Silvey, best known for his work with Bill Gaither and on the soundtrack for the movie “The Last Ride.” Silvey stated in a recent press article that Cody had “one of the best country voices that [he had] heard in a very long time” and that he was “extremely impressed with his Cody’s stage presence and ability to connect with audiences of all ages.” Silvey agreed to produce Cody’s second EP, Southern Thang, which his fans happily funded through a Kickstarter campaign. The 2016 EP was another solid offering and prompted additional interest from Woolsey, who signed Cody to his firm’s roster. In 2018, Cody showcased his dynamic live performance style as a cast member on USA network’s “Real Country” at the invitation of country music legend, Travis Tritt, one of three celebrity judges that included Jake Owen and Shania Twain. Propelled by his rapidly-growing fan base, Cody released his current EP, Boots on the Ground, also produced by Silvey. The lead single, “Drinkin’ Terms” has already collected over 7 million streams and is currently going for adds at radio. It has been featured on Sirius/XM’s The Highway and on Spotify’s Largest Country Editorial List, who also spotlighted Cody via their “Artist Discovery” in May. Concurrently, Cody’s follow-up single, “Whiskey,” is currently moving forward in the streaming world as a Spotify “Best Bet” on their “New Boots,” “Next from Nashville” and “Breakout Country” playlists. Cody also recently signed with Nashville and Austin-based talent agency, Red 11 Music for booking representation. “Watching Cody perform live, I immediately saw what his managers, Erv Woolsey and Allen Mitchell, had both have been raving about,” says Red 11 Music’s Jon Folk. “Cody is a ‘singer’s singer,’ and his live performances entice a crowd to feel as if they are on stage with him.” Fans will be able to join Cody on tour soon—details will follow as they are made available. 8 p.m.- July 2, 12 a.m. Anni’S. Backyard, 6250 US-421, Mountain City.
Sunday, July 2
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Bristol State Liners
-. 5 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Monday, July 3
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Greeneville Flyboys
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Tuesday, July 4
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Kingsport Axmen
-. 7 p.m. TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Thursday, July 6
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Elizabethton River Riders
-. 7 p.m. TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Friday, July 7
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Elizabethton River Riders
-. 7 p.m. TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Saturday, July 8
Kingsport Kiwanis Rolling of The Balls
Fundraiser event. 11 a.m.-noon Tickets $5. Legion Drive, Kingsport. 423-276-6624.
Sunday, July 9
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Burlington Sock Puppets
-. 5 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Monday, July 10
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Bristol State Liners
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Tuesday, July 11
Will Kruger Music: Will Kruger performance
A concert afternoon for the folks at Oakmont at Gordon Park Will Kruger, Guitarist, singer/songwriter, and entertainer, singing to sold-out crowds. Will brings a unique sense of clarity and a strong emphasis on the lyrical content of his selection of songs. His musical roots go back to the folk era where influences from the likes of Peter Paul & Mary, Simon & Garfunkel, Gordon Lightfoot, John Denver, and James Taylor have shaped his musical style. He has toured nationally in California, Nevada, Colorado, Arkansas, Tennessee and throughout the Midwest. As solo artist Will has performed at various house concerts, libraries, conservation events, coffee houses, and auditoriums. He has shared the stage with CCM legend Randy Stonehill and John Denver tribute artist Roy Rivers. More recently Will has been recognized as a significant songwriter and has had four of his songs featured in the Lazarus Filmworks production of "God Where Are You" and “Grace Of The Father” He is also a featured performer in Nashville Tn. a number of times a year at Mike Wolfe’s American Pickers store Antique Archaeology. As well as a guest spot at Music City Smoke House & Brown's Dinner. Will has always been attracted to the simplicity, message and melodies of folk music accompanied by the acoustic guitar. His love of the music of Peter Paul & Mary has lead him to a dream position as Noel Paul Stookey in the nationally touring premier tribute group “Peter Paul & Mary Alive” His compassion for the music of John Denver, James Taylor, Gordon Lightfoot, and Paul Simon has inspired Will to perform a "Singer-Songwriter Tribute” show to sold-out crowds at the Belfry Music Theatre in Williams Bay WI.. Will performed John Denver’s music at the Wheeler Opera House Aspen Colorado Oct 9th, 2014 as part of the John Denver Tribute Celebration. 2:30-6:30 p.m. Oakmont at Gordon Park, 401 Gordon Ave., Bristol.
Wednesday, July 12
Royal Thunder
Summer Survival Tour “WICK is different, a bigger jump as far as our sound goes, but it’s still us, it’s just the sound of Royal Thunder’s evolution...” –Josh Weaver, Royal Thunder “Out of all of the albums, WICK was the hardest one to make. It was a fight, but to hear it now, to see it finished, is so gratifying. Finally it’s over, it’s amazing to be done with it.I’m looking at it, going you’re done, it’s over, go away...” –Mlny Parsonz, Royal Thunder It’s 2017 and after making perhaps the toughest album of their career, Royal Thunder are coming out swinging. The Atlanta based four-piece (Mlny Parsonz –bass/vocals, Josh Weaver –guitar, Evan Diprima –drums, Will Fiore –guitar), once memorably described by NPR as playing, ‘a revved-up Southern hard rock that howls like Led Zeppelin astride a psychedelic unicorn’, are, with WICK, reaching their tipping point. Following 2007’s self-titled EP (reissued four years later by Relapse Records), 2012’s CVI and 2015’s critically acclaimed Crooked Doors, Royal Thunder’s fourth release is an accumulation of shared experience, musical and otherwise, making art out of adversity and imbued with a new melodic succinctness that’s borne out of a band who’ve spent the last few years growing up together. “There is no way we could have made this album even three years ago,” says Josh Weaver, “We’re all going through so many changes in our lives.We had people who had passed away during this album, that was a catalyst for how this record turned out. It wasn’t easy to record, but it was absolutely worth it.Thank god that we had this vehicle to make an album, and to put our soul in to.” “It was a very cathartic experience,” agrees Mlny Parsonz, “There were times where I’d be dancing in the vocal booth and there were times when I’d have my hands in my pockets, shoved in as far as they could go, so angry or frustrated with the song, or just frustrated generally.” In 2005, Josh’s vision for a fledging Royal Thunder (a version of the band that played exclusively instrumental material) was shared only with a best friend and his brother. A mere two years later they’d have eclipsed that notion, revamped the line-up,and created their warmly received Royal Thunder EP. “When we were in the studio this time”, says Miny, “We went back and listened to that stuff and we laughed and made fun of ourselves pretty good.” The 2011 reissue of their EP would be quickly followed a year later by the startling CVI, though no one would have expected the genre-defying Crooked Doors that appeared in 2015. Impossible to pin down, it was the sound of a band finding not just their feet, but their voice. Beautifully uplifting yet mired in heartache, it showcased the band’s ever evolving (that word again) song-writing skills as well as what sounded like notes from Mlny’s personal diary. Tempestuous and down at heel, it was the most complete record the band had made to date. “I decided to just pour my heart out on that record”, says Miny with a rueful laugh, “And there were suddenly all these interpretations of that record. I was like, what? That’s not really quite right... So I guess I didn’t really trust how this one would get interpreted.” Which brings us to this year’s WICK, more allegorical and metaphorical it might be, but it retains Crooked Doors yearning and majesty while offering a more succinct and melodic version of the band. Though no one’s lead them here, production and recording processes remain the tried and trusted routes close to home that Royal Thunder have always favoured, this is the sound of a band that have grown and are growing together. “It did just happen, it was very natural”, says Josh, “We’ve never wanted to sound like anyone else.We’ve grown a lot since the last record. We’ve experienced life, we’ve experienced loss.It all goes in the pot and makes it what it is. “Listen to a song like Plans, where it’s mainly vocals with some guitar and drums.It’s a beautiful song, we’re very proud of it and I think it fits on what is our most diverse album hands down, which I love. It is a beautiful thing for us to be comfortable to do anything we want at any point.” “I remember us thinking that song was not so great at first,” says Miny, “But we pushed ahead with it, this idea of being in your own head and in doing so you’re getting in the way of things, being your own worst enemy, destroying something for no good reason.” The haunting April Showers is a paean to “watching someone struggle through life and kind of understanding what their demons are”, while the undulating The Sinking Chair "encompasses all that frustration I was talking about.Get your ass up, quit sinking in that chair! I sang that one with my hands up on the wall of the vocal booth, clawing the foam in there!” For now, WICK will carry the band’s ambition and imprint out into the world. “Whatever we do, it still has our fingerprint on it.” says Josh. “Music has become our lives. We’re pretty much all chips in. We just love music so much—it’s a part of us.We want to make music that moves people.” Prepare to be moved. 8 p.m.- July 13, 12 a.m. Capone's, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City.
Thursday, July 13
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Greeneville Flyboys
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Friday, July 14
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Greeneville Flyboys
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Saturday, July 15
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Bluefield Ridge Runners
-. 7 p.m. TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Sunday, July 16
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Bluefield Ridge Runners
-. 5 p.m. TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Monday, July 17
Week 2
Every day at Pathfinders, kids have the opportunity to experience God’s love in chapel services, nature and caring adult relationships. They have the opportunity to grow personally through high energy games, leadership/team building activities, and interaction with other students who are growing and developing. They have the opportunity to learn new skills as they are trained in marksmanship, survival skills, arts, dance and more. And the whole time they are with us they will be free from gaming, technology, stress and social pressure. At Pathfinders your children will make memories and friendships that will change them forever in a safe, caring Christ-centered environment. ***PAYMENT NOTES • If choosing a payment plan please choose the payment date option 3 days from the start of your desired camp week. • At any point before your payment plan date you can log in to your account and pay off the balance owed. Schedule From: Jul 16 2023 to Jul 22 2023 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 12 a.m.- July 22, 11:59 p.m. Free. Pathfinders Youth Camp, 4951 Sullivan Gardens Parkway, Kingsport. 423-817-2574.
Tuesday, July 18
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Elizabethton River Riders
-. 7 p.m. TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Wednesday, July 19
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Elizabethton River Riders
-. 7 p.m. TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Thursday, July 20
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Danville Otterbots
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Friday, July 21
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Danville Otterbots
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Saturday, July 22
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Johnson City Doughboys
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Sunday, July 23
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Johnson City Doughboys
-. 5 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Monday, July 24
Jason Lovins Band: Culture Shock at FBC Blountville
The Jason Lovins Band based out of Ashland, KY, stems from the Appalachian Mountains and a culture traditionally dominated by country and southern gospel music. Jason embraces this idea and incorporates it into the contemporary sound of the band creating a unique blend of old and new. The band, which includes three other members, Jose Mendoza, Rodney Mora, Aaron Crozier and Eli Fortner all come from various musical backgrounds giving rise to a diverse sound that remains unique within the industry. Jason and the band travel all year long across the country spreading their message at numerous events that include state conferences, revivals, student camps and various other venues. They continue to build a fan base that keeps people wanting more of what they offer. Their mission is simple; take the focus off themselves and point it to the One they sing about. 6-10 p.m. First Baptist Church, 3358 TN-126, Blountville.
Tuesday, July 25
Jason Lovins Band: Culture Shock at FBC Blountville
Jason Lovins Band: Culture Shock at FBC Blountville

6-10 p.m. First Baptist Church, 3358 TN-126, Blountville.
Wednesday, July 26
Jason Lovins Band: Culture Shock at FBC Blountville
Jason Lovins Band: Culture Shock at FBC Blountville

6-10 p.m. First Baptist Church, 3358 TN-126, Blountville.
Thursday, July 27
Cade Thompson: Love FM Summer Concert Series
Love FM is bringing your favorite HOT AC Christian Artists for a free concert to Bristol, VA! Red Street Records artist, Cade Thompson, is an energetic and soulful Contemporary Christian music artist with a sound that appeals to believers and mainstream pop audiences alike. Cade’s effortless style promotes his personal musical influences, which draws heavily from the church. Cade has an admirable ability to transform his thoughts and faith into a powerful collection of melodies and lyrics that inspire people of all ages to step into all that God has for them. Cade has had an affinity with music since his toddler days when even a preschool teacher noticed him frequently harmonizing early on, and eventually progressed through piano, guitar and drum lessons. After joining the youth worship team in 6th grade, a music mentor came into his life who emphasized the importance of seeking God through the Bible outside of a worship setting. This understanding placed Cade on a deeper course of encountering the love of the Father and seeking His presence more intently. In these early teen years, Cade knew God was calling him into music ministry and giving him opportunities to grow in that calling. God has continued to reveal Cade’s heart, the outpouring has resulted in a strong connection to his generation sonically and lyrically. Shortly after finishing high school, Cade moved to Nashville, Tennessee. Following his move, Cade signed a record deal with Red Street Records, an independent Christian label founded by Rascal Flatts member, Jay DeMarcus. In February of 2020, Cade made waves across the Christian music community with the release of his debut single, “Provider”. In August of 2020, Cade earned his first Top 20 Billboard charting single, with the release of his second radio single, “Every Step of the Way”. He has also seen huge success online, where his music has earned over thirty-five million streams to date. Cade hit the ground running in 2021, with a lineup of shows across the nation opening for some of CCM’s biggest names. Cade’s debut album, Bigger Story, was released in September of 2021. 6-10 p.m. Highlands Fellowship Church - Bristol, 134 Commerce Court, Bristol.
Friday, July 28
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Bristol State Liners
-. 7 p.m. TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Saturday, July 29
Johnson City Doughboys vs. Bristol State Liners
-. 7 p.m. TVA Credit Union Ballpark, 199-131 Legion St., Johnson City.
Sunday, July 30
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Kingsport Axmen
-. 5 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.
Monday, July 31
Elizabethton River Riders vs. Kingsport Axmen
-. 7 p.m. NE. Community Credit Union Ballpark, 208 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton.