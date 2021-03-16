NASHVILLE — After five straight weeks of increases, Tennessee’s average gas price continues to climb.
The state average is $2.68, which is 40 cents more than one month ago and 63 cents more than one year ago, AAA reported.
“Over the last five weeks, Tennessee gas prices have risen a total of 45 cents, on average,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead.”
Quick facts
• 81% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.75.
• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.48 for regular unleaded.
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.92 for regular unleaded.
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Memphis ($2.72)
• Johnson City ($2.71)
• Nashville ($2.70)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Chattanooga ($2.63)
• Clarksville ($2.64)
• Cleveland ($2.67)
Across the nation
Following last month’s winter storm in Texas, the national gas price average has jumped nearly 40 cents to $2.86, AAA reported. Prices will continue to increase this week, especially following the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly reports showing a second week of major decline in gasoline stocks and a substantial increase in U.S. demand.
For the week ending March 5, the EIA reports gas stocks decreased by nearly 12 million barrels to 231.6 million barrels, as demand increased from 8.15 million barrels per day to 8.73 million barrels per day last week.
That demand measurement is the highest since the end of November 2020, which coincidentally was the same month we saw stocks as low as they are today.
Amid tightening supply and increasing demand, the good news is that the price of crude, which accounts for more than half of the price at the pump, showed signs of stability on the week, fluctuating between $64-66 per barrel. If crude sustains at this level, especially as refinery utilization increases, the jumps at the pump are likely not to be so substantial by April.
On the week, the national average is 9 cents more expensive, AAA reported, with 20 states seeing double-digit jumps.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by 41 cents to settle at $65.61, AAA reported.
Although the price of crude decreased on Friday due to a stronger dollar, crude prices rose earlier in the week to $66 per barrel, with market optimism about crude demand recovery.
Crude prices increased despite EIA’s latest weekly report, which revealed that crude inventories increased by 13.8 million barrels to 498.4 million barrels. For this week, crude prices are likely to continue moving higher if optimism grows.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.