BLOUNTVILLE — If you’ve been tracking the Epi Curve showing Sullivan County’s new COVID-19 cases averaged over a 14-day period, you need to change where you look for that information online.
In fact, the same goes for tracking any of Tennessee’s 95 counties or health regions.
The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has moved the Epi Curve data. It is used by school systems to help determine when in-person instruction might restart and to determine when visitors again might be allowed inside nursing homes and similar facilities.
The new URL is https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html. It has the same information the old address had, with the number of new cases averaged over 14 days in the lower left corner. As of Friday afternoon, that number was 18.31 for Sullivan County.
The Sullivan County Plan calls for schools to operate in the green mode (all in-person) from 0 through 5; in yellow (limited in person and/or more precautions) in 6 through 10; and in red (all virtual) for 11 or more.
For long-term care facilities to consider allowing visitors, the number must be 10 or fewer, which only one small Middle Tennessee county, Trousdale at 4.43, had reached as of Friday. The highest number was Henderson County at 67.3, with Crockett and Obion both at 61.75 and Hamblen (the Morristown area) at 60.83. Hawkins was at 31.95.
A reader contacted the Kingsport Times News Friday morning about the Epi Curve because she couldn’t find it online, and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox said they didn’t know why the curve was no longer there.
The health department developed the plan with the Epi Curve data for the reopening of the Sullivan County, Kingsport and Bristol school systems.
Cox later contacted the newspaper with the new URL. A call and email to TDH spokesman Bill Christian were not immediately returned Friday morning.
“Yesterday I looked at it in the morning and it was there. Yesterday afternoon, I looked and it was gone,” Cox said before he found the new home for the Epi Curve online. “It would be helpful to have that information.”