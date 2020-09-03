The Tennessee Department of Education announced plans Thursday to report COVID-19 information at the school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools.
During a Thursday press conference, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said the new COVID-19 district information dashboard will “allow for continued transparency” for parents who “need and deserve the ability to make informed decisions.”
According to the department, the online dashboard will display information reported by districts about COVID-19 in their communities, and “whether or how positive cases within a school may impact the way teachers deliver instruction to students.” It will be viewable next week.
“It’s uncharted territory. Most states are still grappling with this,” Gov. Bill Lee said of tracking school figures during Thursday’s press conference.
Information that could compromise individual students’ privacy will not be included on the dashboard, but the state will provide district-reported information on the number of new positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff, and the number of schools conducting in-person learning, remote learning and a “hybrid approach.”
Schools with fewer than 50 students will not be reported, and for those reporting under five positive student or employee COVID-19 cases, the school will be listed without a specific number of cases for the category.
At the district level, the dashboard will include district-reported information on the number of new positive COVID-19 cases among students and the number of new positive COVID-19 cases amongst staff. The number of cases at the school level reported by districts will also be included.
The state’s announcement came after East Tennessee State University, Carter County Schools, Kingsport City Schools, Unicoi County Schools and Elizabethton City Schools released public dashboards on their websites. Johnson City Schools also confirmed plans to create its own online dashboard, but officials there couldn’t be reached Thursday for further comment.
Of the state’s 147 school districts, 145 are currently open for the school year, according to state figures. The department says officials will be “working closely with districts to support their reporting and encourage them to update information on a weekly basis.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently notified public health officials across the country to prepare to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as late October or early November. Lee said he’s hopeful about the prospect of a vaccine being developed by November.