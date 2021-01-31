Five were from Washington County
Five deaths were reported from COVID-19 in Washington County on Sunday in the latest figures released by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The deaths were among 10 reported in Northeast Tennessee with the others being two in Carter County, two in Hawkins County and one in Sullivan County.
In other figures released by the state on Sunday:
Northeast Tennessee
• 143 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New cases by county: 53 in Sullivan; 29 in Washington; 27 in Hawkins; 16 in Greene; eight in Carter; six in Unicoi; two in Johnson; and two in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 521 in Sullivan; 430 in Washington; 286 in Hawkins; 262 in Greene; 176 in Carter; 64 in Johnson; 43 in Unicoi; and 28 in Hancock.
Statewide
• 76 new deaths, net, and 3,119 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 9,650 deaths and 727,861 cases.
• 94% of total cases (683,295) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 33 in the 81-plus group; 24 in the 71-80 group; 13 in the 61-70 group; one in the 51-60 group; three in the 41-50 group; two in the 31-40 group; and one in the “age pending” group. That totals 77. But the state adjusted total deaths in the 0-10 age group down by one, from five on Saturday to four on Sunday.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 8.52% of the 32,363 new test results reported statewide Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 17.0% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.