Professional organizing isn’t a brand-new profession. It emerged as an industry in the early 1980s in Los Angeles. But the industry is relatively new to the Tri-Cities area. So it’s not surprising that many people I encounter are confused about the specifics of a professional organizer’s job.
Whenever I introduce myself as a professional organizer, there are several common responses. The most common response is a blank stare and the reply, “What’s that?” Many of the other common responses are included in this list of myths below, along with a myth-busting explanation for each. This is a two-part article, with five myths included in each. Read on to test your knowledge of professional organizing and to determine whether an organizer might be helpful for you.
Myth 1: A professional organizer (PO) is basically a glorified cleaner
While cleaning and organizing are related, they definitely aren’t the same. Cleaning is all about removing dirt, dust and germs. It includes actions like vacuuming, dusting and wiping off surfaces. Organizing is focused on putting things in order, finding proper homes for items, and keeping them there. The overall goal is to make the client’s space and schedule more conducive to their lifestyle and to give them more time to spend doing things they want to do.
Organizing can include physical items like clothes or intangible things such as activities on a calendar or tasks on a to-do list. Organizing also includes planning and figuring out systems for repeated actions. While we don’t routinely clean when we’re working on an organizing project, a bit of cleaning is sometimes warranted. For example, if we remove items from a surface or inside a cabinet in order to sort, declutter and arrange the items, we (or the client, depending on who’s working where) usually give that area a quick cleaning before replacing items. But cleaning definitely isn’t the focus of the work.
Myth 2: A professional organizer makes people get rid of their stuff
I’m not sure how this myth got started, but it’s simply not true. When we work with a client, we focus on their goals. If they need to declutter (get rid of unnecessary items), we always tell them that every item they own is theirs, and they make the decision about what stays and what goes. If they ask our opinion about the decision, we will remind them of their goals and give our opinion, but we never force anyone to get rid of anything. The decision belongs squarely with the client.
Myth 3: A professional organizer works primarily with hoarders
Although some professional organizers work with hoarders, not all do. In fact, in our five years of organizing, we have only worked in one hoarding situation. Professional organizers working with people with hoarding behaviors are encouraged to have special training, as the normal strategies organizers use often aren’t effective.
Many people are confused about what constitutes hoarding. People frequently say (often with a chuckle) that they or a loved one is a hoarder when that definitely isn’t true. Hoarding isn’t defined by how many items someone owns or what a home looks like. According to the American Psychiatric Association, “people with hoarding disorder have persistent difficulty getting rid of or parting with possessions due to a perceived need to save the items. Attempts to part with possessions create considerable distress and lead to decisions to save them. The resulting clutter disrupts the ability to use living spaces.”
Myth 4: Working with a professional organizer is like the Marie Kondo show, “Tidying Up”
Television shows like “Tidying Up” have been helpful for highlighting the organizing industry, and this show is one of my favorites. Aside from a few cultural differences (such as greeting the home by quietly kneeling on the floor, asking what “sparks joy,” and literally thanking an item for its service before discarding it), the way we work with clients is similar to what you see on this show.
We get to know our clients, their needs and their goals. We work side by side with them, teaching organizing principles as we go. We may assign homework between sessions. But we don’t use the same process with each client like Marie Kondo does. She has a specific process for completing a home decluttering project, starting with clothes and ending with sentimental items.
When Laurie and I work with clients, the plan we use is truly custom designed for each client’s situation. Each client and each organizing project is completely different, so our approach is different each time. The work is driven primarily by the client’s goals and preferences along with our expertise.
Myth 5: A basic instinct for organizing is all that’s needed to be a professional organizer
While there is no specific degree or certification required for someone to call themselves a professional organizer, the difference in the quality of the work is directly related to the level of training and experience.
When looking for a professional organizer, I recommend choosing based on several criteria. To find an organizer who demonstrates a high level of professionalism, you’ll want to search for one who is a member of the industry leader in the profession, NAPO (National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals). NAPO members are required to have completed the Professional Practices Coursework, which provides an overview of the fundamental principles and skills in organizing and productivity. This basic coursework also covers ethical issues specific to working as a professional organizer.
A certified professional organizer, or CPO, has completed an even higher level of training. Earning the CPO credential requires documentation of 1,500 hours of paid work experience as a professional organizer within five years prior to applying, agreeing to adhere to the highest ethical standards, as reflected in the Board of Certified Professional Organizers, and passing the CPO exam. Keeping the CPO designation requires earning continuing education units (CEUs), which assures that the organizer stays current in the industry and continues to learn new skills.
Be on the lookout soon for Part 2 of this article, which will cover five more myths about professional organizers. To find out more about Shipshape Solutions and the services we offer, visit our website at https://shipshape.solutions/. To learn more about the organizing profession and NAPO, visit the NAPO website at https://www.napo.net/.