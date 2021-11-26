Clark Street Baptist Church, Johnson City, recently welcomed its new pastor, Luka Temaj, and his family to the church.
Temaj, who has 14 years of ministry experience, began his duties at the church on Sunday, Nov. 14. While Temjaj has pastored overseas, he has served for the past 10 years in Johnson City.
He received his master of divinity degree through Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary at Wake Forest Univeristy and is working on his doctoral degree through Western Seminary in Portland, Oregon.
Temaj and his wife, Jamie, have 2 daughters, Hannah and Emma.
Clark Street Baptist is located at 200 Clark St. For information about the church, visit clarkstreetbaptistchurch.org.
