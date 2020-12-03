GREENEVILLE — A Sullivan County teacher, recently suspended over vulgar social media posts, has filed a lawsuit against the Sullivan County Board of Education and its director, Dr. David Cox.
Jeremy McLaughlin filed the lawsuit in Sullivan County Chancery Court on Oct. 22. It has since been transferred to U.S. District Court in Greeneville. McLaughlin is a tenured physics teacher at Sullivan Central High School and a member of the Sullivan County Education Association.
According to court records and school system documents, McLaughlin was suspended for three days in September for “unprofessional behavior” while on social media and failing to show remorse for said behavior.
Specifically, McLaughlin made the following posts to social media between May and August of this year, according to school system records:
• “Not wearing a mask doesn’t make you look strong, it makes you look like a selfish piece of s.... . Saying you have a medical condition and you can’t wear a mask makes you look like a lying selfish piece of s.... .”
• “Saw a guy at Food City walking around in an iridescent blue fishnet face ‘mask.’ Brother, you don’t look clever, you look like you’re wearing your side chick’s panties on your face.”
• One post said people not wearing a mask in public are “part of the problem” and “spoiled, selfish children,” while another one included the admonition of “Go F… YOURSELF” to those who chose not to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the lawsuit, McLaughlin claims the suspension was arbitrary and that his speech is protected under the First Amendment.
He further argues the comments he made on social media were of public concern and were made on his own time when he was not working.
McLaughlin has been critical of the school system for its COVID-19 decisions on having in-person school during the pandemic, even going so far as to urge the school system to continue with online learning at an August school board meeting.
McLaughlin has also been critical of an online survey seeking teacher input on returning to in-person school.
According to school records, McLaughlin made the following post to social media about the survey: “It’s interesting how survey gizmo uses cookies to track if you’ve responded or not. If you’re in incognito mode, it’s like it doesn’t even know that you voted. Weird!”
McLaughlin appealed his suspension in accordance with Tennessee law and that hearing was held on Sept. 22. Two days later, Cox affirmed the three-day suspension
In a letter, Cox said he believed McLaughlin was trying to explain how non-faculty members could vote in the survey; Cox also wrote he was unconvinced by McLaughlin’s arguments about his social media posts being protected as free speech.
McLaughlin argues in his lawsuit that his speech is protected by the First Amendment and that failing to show remorse is not a valid ground for suspending a tenured teacher. McLaughlin is asking the court to declare his suspension unlawful, to award him back pay for the three days of suspension and declare the suspension was contrary to the First Amendment.
Knoxville attorney Chris McCarty, who represents the board of education, said he does not comment on pending litigation.