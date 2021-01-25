TDOT and TDOSHS launch public safety campaign -- Deadly crashes up, traffic volumes down

Traffic was down during 2020, but highway deaths increased
MEMPHIS — The Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security are teaming up to raise public awareness about the fatal crash rate on Tennessee’s roadways.
Fatalities increased, traffic decreased
“In 2020, fatalities increased nearly 7%, while traffic was down approximately 13% in Tennessee,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “This number is staggering and it’s not OK. We want motorists to take notice and work with us in making a change.”
What you can do to be safe
Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long said there were 1,211 fatalities on state highways last year.
“The loss of life is never easy, especially when it could have been avoided,” he said. “We encourage the public to make safe choices when traveling. Obey the speed limit, stay off your phone, don’t drive distracted or impaired and please wear your seat belt. Those simple choices will greatly cut down the chances of you dying in a crash.”
Increase in unrestrained victims
Of the 1,211 fatalities in 2020, 396 were unrestrained; that is 32% more than 2019. Fatalities in the urban and rural areas were up 56%. Shelby County leads the way with a total of 244 roadway fatalities in 2020; that’s 20% of the total deaths.
Throughout this week on social media, the departments will be posting information to raise awareness of the importance of driving safely. Go to Facebook@myTDOT, Twitter@myTDOT and Instagram@my_TDOT.
From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and livestreaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.