NASHVILLE — Overall enrollment in the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology statewide increased 15% this fall term over fall 2020, to 18,213.
Total enrollment in the state’s community colleges declined about 6% during the same period.
Both statistics are according to the latest figures presented at the Tennessee Board of Regents quarterly meeting Thursday.
And both numbers are improvements over preliminary enrollment figures presented to the board in September, when reported enrollment in the technical colleges was up 9.4% and community college enrollment was down nearly 8.8%, to nearly 74,000 students.
Much of the rise at the TCATs is a result of more high school students in dual enrollment career and technical education programs.
While the community college numbers reflect a national enrollment decline at two-year colleges during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee community colleges’ enrollment rose from the September report because several increased their offerings of accelerated courses this fall.
These are concentrated courses that students typically complete in seven weeks, with more students enrolling in the second term starting in October. In addition, registration at the TCATs is continuous and enrollments typically rise through the term.
The TBR governs the state’s public community and technical colleges comprising the College System of Tennessee.
In other action during its December quarterly meetingThursday, the board:
• Approved new career and technical programs at the TCATs, including Advanced Manufacturing Education at TCAT Morristown.
• Approved Faculty Emeritus status for retired chemistry professor Dr. Charles Osborne of Northeast State Community College.
• Approved institution compensation plans proposed by Dyersburg State, Motlow State, Northeast State, Pellissippi State, and Walters State community colleges.
• Approved the system’s revised budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
• Approved three relativelyminor policy revisions, regarding annual reports by the colleges, duties of institutional presidents, and early postsecondary opportunities (programs that enable high school students to earn college credit).
• Received informational reports on workforce development activities, the system’s relational advising initiative, advancement and fundraising activities, and financial overviews.
The meeting was live-streamed and is archived on the TBR website for viewing anytime online at www.tbr.edu/board/december-2021-quarterly-meeting. The full agenda, executive summary and detailed board materials are posted at the same link.