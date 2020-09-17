KINGSPORT — Ernie Rumsby, founder and president of the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, died Tuesday afternoon.
Described by another veteran as being “a tough man” whose “heart was soft,” Rumsby formed the Council in 2012, modeling it after a similar organization in Knoxville. Its mission was to recognize, encourage, support and advocate for military and veteran affairs in Northeast Tennessee.
Rumsby originally hailed from Detroit.
Some of his duties with the group included helping veterans buy groceries, pay rent and utilities, dealing with funeral costs and tackling the homelessness issue among men and women who have served in uniform.
In a 2016 interview with the Johnson City Press, Rumsby summed up the partners’ mission: “We all come together to enhance and help the lives of military folks and veterans.”
He also explained the group’s success in that interview, saying “We don’t have all that red tape. We can get things done very quickly, sometimes in a matter of hours instead of waiting 30 to 60 days.”
A former Army sergeant and labor union representative, Rumsby had a number of accomplishments under his belt during his time living in Kingsport. He was a board member of Hidden Heroes, Tennessee Veterans Engagement and the Kingsport Chamber Foundation.
He was a member of the Tennessee Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force, and in 2018 he received the 2018 KOSBE Impact Award.
Rumsby helped develop the Kingsport Veterans Memorial, its Sentinel and the Gold Star Families Memorial. He offered support to local military recruiters, was a liaison between civic, veteran and military communities and would often speak to elected boards, civic organizations and at public functions, such as the annual Veterans Day event in Kingsport.
Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and a retired Marine Corps colonel, described Rumsby as a tough man, who was fiercely loyal to his friends, but someone who also had a soft heart.
“If he declared you to be his friend, he stopped at nothing to support, protect and help you. If I’m going to be in a fight, I want Ernie beside me,” Burdine said. “Ernie talked tough, appeared tough and was tough, but his heart was soft. His efforts to help veterans in need is unmatched.
“Ernie’s handshake was his promise and his promises were always kept and most often his promises were to help a veteran in need.”
Burdine continued by saying that Rumsby’s life journey was filled with tests from which he never backed down.
“He used what he learned from such adversity to encourage others to never give up,” Burdine said. “I have always considered Ernie to be fearless, but I have changed my mind. Ernie was scared of only one thing. He was scared of not being able to fulfill his commitment to do what he said he would do.”