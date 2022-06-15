ROGERSVILLE — Although Summer Wells has been missing for a year, local and state law enforcement agencies are adamant that they will continue searching until she is found.
That's the message from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, which held a joint news conference Wednesday morning on the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of the 5-year-old girl, who vanished from her home in the Beech Creek community.
Summer's father, Don Wells, who is serving a sentence for DUI in the Hawkins County Jail, said in a statement that he wants Summer to come home so they can be a family again.
NEWS CONFERENCE
During the media event at the HCSO, TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart noted that Summer's case is "outside the norm."
“When we held the first media briefing on June 16, honestly, we expected to have good news to report by the time the next media briefing came around,” Earhart said. “Unfortunately, instead, day after day ended in frustration and disappointment. At that time, no one expected that we would still be searching for Summer one year later.”
Earhart said law enforcement officers have spent thousands of hours on the case.
“There are few clues as to what happened to Summer despite investigators doing everything within their power to find answers. All possibilities are still being explored.”
According to Earhart, the TBI has executed several search warrants, analyzed phone data and collected social media evidence from those associated with Summer.
Authorities have conducted three large ground searches as well as some targeted searches. In addition, law enforcement has conducted 170 interviews.
“We know that this case has attracted the attention of individuals across the country who genuinely care about Summer and want nothing more but to help us find answers, and we appreciate those people,” Earhart said. “However, we are also aware that there are some people using this case for their own personal gain by spreading false information on social media posts as facts; some go as far as to solicit donations. This has had a major impact on the investigation and not in a good way.”
Earhart encouraged people to call the TBI tip line only if they have direct information, not claims from YouTube videos or theories from Facebook.
“This investigation weighs heavily on us all, and I can promise you that no one wants answers more than we do, and we’re not going to stop until we find her,” Earhart said.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson noted the impact the case has had on his agency.
“It’s heartbreaking to me, my officers and the entire team. We never stopped looking for Summer and will continue to do so. There has never been a case in the history of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office where officers worked 365 days and had so many hours spent. Also, this office has never utilized so many different local, state and federal agencies across the state.”
Lawson also expressed gratitude to all those who have assisted during the lengthy search for the child.
“I appreciate the many rescue squads, EMAs and volunteer fire departments for their help,” Lawson said. “The support from the citizens and communities of this county are just unbelievable and overwhelming with the encouragement we get, the food during searches we’ve done, and all the law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Tennessee. It’s just been phenomenal how everybody pitched in and helped with these searches and this investigation.”
Lawson also addressed why they didn’t include private citizens in their search. He said with the dangerous terrain; they were able to keep up with all the searchers to make sure they got back to the command post.
Lawson said the HCSO is determined to continue the search.
“It’s been the goal of this team since Day 1 to find Summer,” Lawson said. “We’ve never stopped; we’ve never slowed down. We deal with it every day, and that’s the whole purpose. Despite what you hear and what you see, we haven’t stopped. The men and women of these agencies have worked tireless hours and hours and hours, and I commend every one of them for the job they’ve done, and we’re gonna continue until we find Summer.”
TBI agents are still looking for a red Toyota pickup that was seen in the area around the time Summer vanished, Earhart said.
“I just want to point out one more thing: This case is not cold,” Earhart said. “We get asked that a lot. It’s not. We are talking to the sheriff constantly. We all work together, it’s one team, and we’re determined to find Summer.”
Anyone with direct information about the case should call 1-800-TBI-FIND. For more information from TBI, please visit https://tbinewsroom.com/2021/06/16/amber-alert-summer-wells/?fbclid=IwAR1HhMknl3KAvkv3S6JCxD6TrbpvBYMtpxrrF7qke7XShIHjnauDWSaVhm8.
Don Wells Statement
Don Wells’ media representative, Tim Mullen, posted Wells' statement on YouTube at midnight Tuesday. The video included an original song by Robin Lane, the last photo taken of Summer and a letter from Wells.
“Don had certain things he wished to share,” Mullen said. “The main one is the last picture ever taken of him with his daughter, Summer. This video is as raw as Don’s current position in jail. He is spending his time and days reading the Bible, which is the only material other than postal letters that the institution has allowed. Don is deeply grateful for everyone that has given their hearts, prayers, help, and encouragements during this year without Summer.”
Wells said he wants Summer to come home so they can be a family again. He also references Summer's three brothers, who were removed from the family home by the Department of Children's Services on July 26.
“Since you’ve been gone, I’ve been completely devastated,” Wells said. “I looked everywhere for you, my beautiful girl! I thought YouTube would be the most powerful tool to help find you, and perhaps it still could be, but at a price we may not be able to afford, and our family may not survive! I’m sorry, my beautiful girl, that I completely lost my mind! With so many thoughts of people harming you, and I know you want to come home, and there’s nothing I can do, I’m powerless! So, I ask God; please look over my precious daughter; we love her so much! We wish God you will return her to us as well as the boys. I would be so happy to be a family again!”
He ended his statement with the Lord’s prayer. To view the full video statement, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoaYZuTR2LU.