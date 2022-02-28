KINGSPORT — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kingsport on Monday.
As part of an ongoing undercover investigation, members of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Homeland Security Investigations were at a residence in the 6300 block of Heatherwood Lane, according to a news release from the TBI.
Preliminary information indicates that during the investigation, authorities encountered a man outside the home. When confronted, the man began running away from the residence, reportedly firing shots at investigators.
A U.S. postal inspector and an HSI agent returned fire. The man was taken into custody a short time later. No one was injured during the incident, according to the release.
TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.
Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with District Attorney General Barry Staubus for his review and consideration.
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.