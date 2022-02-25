BRISTOL — The second round of additions to the Bristol Rhythm and Roots lineup includes a country star, the most awarded bluegrass group in history and a legendary western swing band.
Tanya Tucker, the Del McCoury Band and Asleep at the Wheel will take the stage at the festival set for Sept. 9-11 in downtown Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia. The Birthplace of Country Music announced the additions on Thursday. The list also includes Willie Watson, Nicki Bluhm and Miko Marks.
Tucker was slated to perform at last year’s festival, but vowed to return for the 2022 event.
“Tanya very much wanted to be here last year, but was unable to join us due to travel issues,” Leah Ross, BCM executive director of advancement, said in a press release.
The names in large type at the top of the lineup also include Roseanne Cash, JJ Grey and Mofro, and the Jerry Douglas Band. Other artists include Briston Maroney, Katie Pruitt, and Ralph Stanley II and The Clinch Mountain Boys. According to the release, a third round of artists will be announced in March, followed by more artists at the end of April.
Weekend passes are on sale now for $100. Artist schedules and single day tickets will be released later this summer.
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is a music festival in celebration of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia’s title as the Birthplace of Country Music.
For tickets or more information about Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, go to www.BristolRhythm.com.
