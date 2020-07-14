ELIZABETHTON — The unusually quiet summer at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park continues this week with several more quiet events being offered by the park’s season Interpretive rangers, Laura Ellis and Taylor Moorefield. The rangers are combining their unique perspectives on the history of the 18th century frontier in the region and they also conduct guided tours of the two historic homes associated with the park, the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill.
In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), all guests must register in advance to attend the programs of their choice. Guests are encouraged to bring masks and to maintain a distance of 6 feet from fellow guests. To register online, go to https://tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals.
There is a fee for the guided tours of the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill. The fee for adults is $8 each. For students 7 to 17, it is $4. Children under 7 are admitted free.
The scheduled programs for this week are as follows:
Wednesday
10:30 a.m.: Basic and Advanced Firestarting — Ranger Moorefield will provide a thorough approach to building fires for camping or hiking. Safety, fire structures, gathering tinder and kindling, making fire in rain or snow, natural fire starters from bark and tree sap, fire by frictions flint and steel, plus modern methods with lighters, ferro rocks, batteries, trioxide, and more. Class topics and difficulty level will be based on the experience level of the attendees. All ages are welcome. The class will meet at the Longhunter Cabin, directly below and to the left of Fort Watauga in the small pine forest.
11:30 a.m.: Sabine Hill house tour— Ranger Ellis will lead a tour through the Sabine Hill house, built by the Taylor family right after the War of 1812. The family also founded Happy Valley. The group will meet at Sabine Hill. Duration, 1 hour.
2 p.m.: Carter Mansion house tour — Moorefield will lead a tour of the oldest wood frame house in Tennessee, home of Landon and Elizabeth Carter. The Carters built the home on the Watauga River in the 1770s. Duration, 1 hour.
3 p.m.: Colonial Letter-Writing — Ellis demonstrates the way that people communicated on the 18th century frontier, including formal etiquette, wax stamping, and the art behind the varieties of message sending during the Revolutionary War. Group will meet at the Visitors Center gathering place. Duration, 30 minutes.
Thursday
10:30 a.m.: Making River Cane Arrows — Moorefield will demonstrate how the Cherokee made arrows for hunting and warfare. The group will meet in the fort and walk down to the long-hunter camp for the program. Duration 45 minutes.
11:30 a.m.: Sabine Hill house tour — Ellis will lead another tour of the Sabine Hill house.
2 p.m.: Carter Mansion house tour — Moorefield will lead another tour of the Carter Mansion.
3 p.m. A Life in Linen — Ellis will conduct a class inside the fort to show how settlers used flax and linen on the fronter and how it was dyed. Duration, 30 minutes.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: 18th-Century Coffee — The group will meet in the fort and all ages are welcome to learn about the history of coffee, how it made its way to the New World and how the settlers of the frontier prepared and enjoyed the drink during the Revolutionary War. All ages welcome. Duration, 30 minutes.
11:30 a.m.: Sabine Hill house tour — Ellis will conduct another tour of the Sabine Hill house.
2 p.m.: Carter Mansion house tour — Moorefield will conduct another tour of the Carter Mansion.
3 p.m.: Fort Watauga Tour — Ellis will lead a detailed walk through the fort. She will explain the earliest history of the land, the families who raised the walls, and the 1776 siege between the Cherokee and the Wataugans. Ellis will also go into the culture that surrounded the fort walls. The group will meet outside the main gate of the fort. Duration, 30 minutes.
Saturday
10:30 a.m.: Useful Plants of Appalachia — Moorefield will lead an easy hike through the park’s riverside walking trail. On the hike, the gout will identify and discuss over 20 different plants and trees, with the four on edible or medicinal plants. The traditional uses by the Cherokee and settlers will be discussed. Plant lovers, history enthusiasts, and self-sufficiency buffs will enjoy the program. All ages are welcome. Bring water and comfortable walking shoes, dress for the weather. Duration 45 minutes.
11:30 a.m.: Sabine Hill house tour — Ellis will lead another tour of the Sabine Hill house.
2 p.m.: Carter Mansion house tour — Moorefield will lead another tour of the Carter Mansion.
3 p.m.: Frontier Fire-starting — Ellis will lead this presentation of the ways in which frontier fire starting changed. Before the arrival of the settlers, the Cherokee had their own ways of starting fire. With early European influence, other means of fire making crossed the sea to the New World. The various varieties of fire starting on the frontier will be demonstrated. Duration, 30 minutes.
Sunday
1 p.m.: Carter Mansion house tour — Moorefield conducts another tour of the Carter Mansion.