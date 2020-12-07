This is a developing story.
By MATTHEW LANE
UPDATE – A suspect is in custody following a series of Monday morning crimes in the Lynn Garden neighborhood, including a shooting, the Kingsport Police Department reports.
The identity of the suspect had not been released.
According to the Kingsport Police Department, at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Cash 4 Gold Express and Gregory's Floral & Gifts on Lynn Garden Drive, to what turned out to be a series of related felonies.
One of those incidents resulted in a shooting, police report.
According to a press released, the sole person believed to be responsible for all of these crimes, including the shooting, is now in police custody. As such, there is no reason to believe the public is in any further danger.
No further details would be immediately released, police said.
KINGSPORT - The Kingsport Police Department is currently investigating multiple crime scenes on Lynn Garden Drive.
Several police cruisers are parking along Lynn Garden Drive, in front of the Cash 4 Gold Express and Gregory's Floral & Gifts. Crime tape has been stretched around the parking lot of the Cash 4 Gold Express.
Officers could be seen walking between the two businesses, interviewing people and taking notes.