KINGSPORT — A majority of the homeless people in the downtown area are either from or have lived in East Tennessee for more than 10 years. Many have been homeless for less than five years, just over half report some type of mental illness, and many have a distrust of law enforcement.
These were some of the findings of a recent survey of 42 homeless people who call the streets of downtown home.
“We wanted to get information about as many homeless as we could,” said Emily Lane, a volunteer at Hunger First and one of the volunteers who helped conduct the survey. “Part of it was we wanted to see if what we’ve heard throughout the city ... that homeless are from Kingsport or from outside the area.”
HOW THE SURVEY CAME TO BE
Lane is a 2004 Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate who moved back to Kingsport in 2014 after spending a decade living in Nashville. Today, she studies microbiology and public health at ETSU and after graduation in May, she plans to attend medical school.
She first became aware of Hunger First through a friend and over the past year has become more involved in the organization. Recently, Lane sat down with Hunger First Director Michael Gillis and former Sullivan County Commissioner Joe Herron to come up with another way to help the homeless.
“All three of us met and started talking about what we could do for the homeless, and we said why not ask them some questions?” Lane said. “We assured them the information wouldn’t be used against them, that it would be used to help them.”
The survey took place on two days in early November at Shades of Grace Church and the Kitchen of Hope. The one-page survey had 26 questions. Lane approached the homeless individually and sat with them while they filled it out.
The surveys were not dropped off and picked up at a later time, Lane said. A few of the homeless chose not to participate, and in some instances, when the person could not read or write, Lane said she had to help them fill out the form.
In the end, the volunteers received 42 responses.
TYPES OF QUESTIONS ASKED
The survey asked about basic information of each person (age, gender, birthplace, job history, veteran status, education level and any medical issues), then went into deeper subjects (what organizations they’ve reached out to, if they fear the police, and if they’ve ever had thoughts of hurting themselves).
One question asked about coping mechanisms. Another asked if they felt the world was against them, what their immediate needs were: food, shelter, medical assistance or a job. The survey asked about their special talents (art, music, singing), five positives in their life, and if you could change something from your past what would it be?
Lane said they did not ask the homeless about their criminal record, or if they’re currently using illegal drugs. Forty-two people participated in the survey, though not every person answered every single question. Some gave “silly” answers to a few questions, and a couple of answers could be taken with a grain of salt.
However, most of the answers appear to be honest and genuine, Lane said.
“I was surprised by the number of people from here and the suicide question, their attitudes surprised me. If I had to be in their shoes ... I just couldn’t do it,” Lane said.
According to the results of the survey:
• 90% of respondents were either born or lived in East Tennessee for more than 10 years.
• 27% percent have been homeless more than five years; 27% less than a year; and 46% less than five years.
• 55% did not graduate high school or obtain a GED.
• 69% do not receive monetary compensation.
• 42% need an ID.
• 81% have medical issues and 51% are on medication.
• 60% have a distrust or fear of law enforcement.
Of the most pressing needs among the homeless, these rank as follows: shelter (74%), jobs (54%), programs (51%), medical assistance (38%), showers/restrooms/transportation (23%) and food/clothing (23%).
HOW THE INFORMATION WILL BE USED
Lane said Hunger First and the volunteers plan to use this information to aid in the development of programs for the homeless. Cindy’s Corner has reopened and is offering different classes, Lane said, such as ones on first aid, literacy and art.
“We wanted to start something for them to keep them busy at some point in the day and give them hope and faith. So they’ll have more interests than just living on the street,” Lane said. “That was an idea: to see what skills they have and what they enjoy. If they like movies, maybe we can have a movie night, or if they like sports, we could play baseball or something.”
Additional survey responses could be forthcoming and Lane said the volunteers are hoping to do a follow-up survey in about six months to keep the information as current as possible.
“We’re just trying to help them and let them know that someone is out there thinking of them,” Lane said.