BLOUNTVILLE — The forecast for Tuesday’s opening of the Commemorative Air Force Air Power History Tour calls for sun, warmth and thousands of horsepower on the Tri-Cities airport ramp.
The CAF Tour opens to the public on Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. near Tri-Cities Aviation’s hardstand, with the restored B-29 “FIFI” dominating the area.
Tri Cities Aviation owner Pam Phillips said “FIFI” arrived on Monday, a day earlier than scheduled, to accommodate changes in the volunteer crew schedule. “FIFI” was joined the same day by a WWII T-6 Texan trainer and a 1950’s vintage T-34 Mentor piston-engined trainer aircraft.
Also scheduled for display this week are the CAF’s restored P-51D “Gunfighter” and a wartime PT-13 Kaydet biplane trainer.
The display area will be open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday. On Saturday, the display area will be open 9 a.m. – noon.
Parking will be available at Tri-Cities Airport's long-term express parking lot for air show attendees. Parking will also be available at the Tri-Cities Aviation parking area and near the hardstand.
Admission to the display area is $20 per adult, $10 for children 11-17 and free for children 10 and younger. More information can be found at the CAF website: https://www.airpowersquadron.org/tricities-tn.