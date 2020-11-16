KINGSPORT — A 26-year-old Kingsport man died early Sunday morning from a gunshot wound.
The Kingsport Police Department found Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence in the 1600 block of Osage Drive at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday. The KPD is treating the shooting as a homicide investigation.
Based upon the findings of Kingsport detectives thus far, this appears to be an isolated incident with no known immediate danger to the public at large. As this investigation remains active and ongoing, no further details are available for release at this time.
Additional information will be released as it develops, but only at an appropriate point in the investigation, the KPD reports.
If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link — www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.