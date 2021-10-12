CHURCH HILL — The reward fund for information leading to missing Hawkins County girl Summer Wells has grown to just more than $40,000. And it will be available to claim until at least June 15, 2022.
That would mark the one-year anniversary of the 5-year-old girl’s disappearance from her family home on Ben Hill Road in the remote Beech Creek community of Hawkins County, near the Sullivan County line.
Friday will mark the four-month anniversary of her disappearance. She is white, weighs about 40 pounds, is three feet tall and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
“The last updated amount is listed within the last update posted,” a Facebook message from the rescue squad said of a $40,423.81 total as of Monday. The funds are “being held into June 15, 2022 at this time.”
That is an extension of the original plan to end the fund Dec. 31, 2021 and give the money to the Hawkins County Child Advocacy Center in Moshiem.
Donations have continued to trickle in since a Facebook post Sept. 27 listed the reward fund total as $40,355.
“This total is from the two large donations of $35,000.00 at the beginning of the reward fund. The rest is from the contributions that were made either by directly to the bank and/or mailed to our agency,” the rescue squad posted on its Facebook Sept. 27.
The $35,000 was made up of one donation of $25,000 and the other of $10,000.
“Church Hill Rescue Squad continues to assist local, state, and federal agencies as requested. Any questions or information requests pertaining to this case needs to be directed to Hawkins County Sheriffs Department. Our agency will post updates pertaining to the reward fund as they are made available and when there has been a increase in the fund amount.”
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department have investigated the missing girl with help from across the region, with weeks spent combing the rough terrain near the Wells home.
Anyone who has seen Summer or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.
Two ways are available to donate to the reward fund:
• Donations can be taken to any Civis Bank Branch in Church Hill, Rogersville or Sneedville.
• Personal checks or certified checks may be mailed to the following address and will be directly deposited to the reward fund account: Church Hill Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 704, Church Hill, TN 37642.
The case has drawn national attention, including a mention on a television show called “In Pursuit with John Walsh” last month.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.