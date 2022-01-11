ROGERSVILLE — Protesters against Don and Candus Bly showed up at the Child Services Department in Rogersville on Tuesday seeking answers about the disappearance of Summer Wells.
Three protesters seen in a video livestreamed on YouTube yelled and displayed signs that read, “It’s winter, where’s Summer?” and “Lock them up.”
On Monday, Kingsport police officers went to Don Wells’ construction worksite after the same protesters showed up.
The three protesters in the video go by the names Bullhorn Betty, Molly Golightly and Jonathan Lee Riches and livestreamed a video from the location. In the video, they claimed that Wells and Bly had information about the disappearance of their 5-year-old daughter, who has been missing since June 2021.
Weeks of searches around the Hawkins County home produced no signs of the missing child.
The Kingsport Times News obtained an incident report from the Kingsport Police Department about four people who went to a job site where Wells and Bly were working.
According to the report, four protesters showed up at a construction site in the Edinburgh community and caused Wells and Bly to leave the job early.
“I spoke to Donald Wells and Candus Bly, who were on a job working,” Officer Terry Hughes wrote in his report. “They stated the following: Marissa Zdazinsky, Jonathan Riches, Olivia Vitale, and Andra Griffin began banging on the garage doors and windows of the house. They were yelling and asking them, ‘Where is Summer?’ They stood outside of the house, recorded through the windows and yelled at them continuously, causing them to not be able to complete their job. Wells and Bly had to leave their job due to being harassed by the four subjects.”
On Tuesday, the protesters livestreamed for almost 42 minutes and made several accusations against Wells and Bly.
Additionally, the group approached vehicles while livestreaming and used a bullhorn.
To view the livestream, visit https://youtu.be/XKt3Ywhg_9o.