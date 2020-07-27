KINGSPORT — Summer in the Park is winding down, but there are still a few more weeks to join the fun at Warriors Path State Park.
The free series of activities is heading into its 10th week, with continued health and safety measures in place. To view the complete schedule of activities, or to preregister for an event, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path and click on “upcoming events.”
Below is a rundown of some of the activities taking place this week.
Tuesday, July 28
9:30 a.m. — Hike the Darwin’s Revenge Trail: Come spend several hours in one of the most beautiful and wildest parts of the park. Be sure to wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot. Please preregister.
2 p.m. — 100 Inch Hike: One hundred inches isn’t very far, unless you are as small as a bug! Discover life on the tiny side with some very short hikes. Meet at the main bathhouse.
5 p.m. — Noisy Toys: How did the pioneer children make music or noise? Make your very own “musical” instrument with a few simple things from nature. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.
Wednesday, July 29
1 p.m. — Bike Ride and Stream Stomp: That cool creek water sure will feel good after a warm bike ride. Pedal on down to the camp store, and we’ll ride down to the creek. Be sure to wear old clothes and shoes; we will get wet and muddy! Note that all riders must wear a bicycle helmet. Children 10 or under must be accompanied by an adult. Please preregister.
4 p.m. — Nature Art: You’ll be amazed at how creative you can be with nature’s own “crayons.” Meet at the Open Air Chapel to create your own natural masterpiece. If raining, meet at the main bathhouse.
8:30 p.m. — Mad Libs Campfire: Enjoy a dark night around the crackling fire and help create a unique park story! Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the main campground. If it is raining, there will be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.
Thursday, July 30
9 a.m. — Holston Bluffs Railroad Tour: Let’s hike the old railroad grade and hear the stories of these old railroaders’ lives. Be sure to wear good hiking footwear. Meet at the overflow campground. Please preregister.
3 p.m. — Bead Craft: Create your own beaded necklace or bracelet. Park staff will bring the beads; you supply the patient fingers! Meet at the main bathhouse.
5 p.m. — Birds of Prey: Meet a real live feathered hunter and learn his fascinating life story. A “Wildlife Ambassador” will be at the Open Air Chapel so you can have a chance to meet the feathered guest. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.
Friday, July 31
9 a.m. — Sinking Waters Ridge Hike: Explore succession — the changing face of nature — on the first loop of the Sinking Waters Trail. We’ll discover the woodlands changing all around us! Drive to the camp store, and we’ll caravan to the start of the trail. Please preregister.
4 p.m. — Cornhusk Dolls: The early settlers along the Warriors Path couldn’t afford to waste anything; even old cornhusks could become a doll or toy. Meet at the main bathhouse.
9 p.m. — Campfire: What a perfect combination: a dark night, a crackling fire, and some local, traditional ghost tales. Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the main campground. If raining, there will be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.
Saturday, Aug. 1
10:30 a.m. — Nature Journal: Come create your own little “nature diary.” Your homemade book will be a perfect way to remember all your nature fun in the park! Meet at the Open Air Chapel. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.
4 p.m. — Tag: You’re it! You’re the one we need to make all these great tag games work. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for all kinds of tag games. If it is raining, meet at the main bathhouse.
9 p.m. — Night Woods: Discover the peace and the excitement of forest life on the dark side of the day. Bring a dim flashlight to the main bathhouse to begin a night hike. Please preregister.
Sunday, Aug. 2
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.