BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County SWAT officers converged on a house near Kingsport to take a convicted felon into custody after three people said he threatened to shoot them and "shoot it out" with law enforcement.
Daniel Wesley Middleton, 36, of Kingsport, was arrested Tuesday without incident, according to information released Wednesday morning by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Middleton is charged with three counts of unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A warrant charging Middleton with simple assault for domestic violence also was served.
Middleton's bond was set at $10,000 and his next court date scheduled for Oct. 14 during an arraignment Wednesday morning.
Details of the incident leading to Middleton's arrest, from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office:
• On Tuesday afternoon, a male caller to 911 said another male was threatening to shoot him and two females inside a residence in the 1300 block of Bell Ridge Drive.
• Deputies responded and were able to talk to one female inside the house by telephone.
• She came outside and told deputies Middleton was inside the residence and was in possession of a rifle and a shotgun.
• The second female was able to come out and speak to deputies. She said Middleton was not in the room with her when she came outside to speak with them.
• She told deputies that there was an arrest warrant for Middleton, as he had assaulted her a few days earlier. The victim expressed fear that Middleton would kill her if he knew she was speaking to the officers.
• The victim also stated that Middleton said he would “shoot it out” with law enforcement. Due to the serious nature of this incident and the fact that Middleton is a convicted felon and is on probation in Virginia, the SCSO's Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) was activated to bring Middleton into custody.