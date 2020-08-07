BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools will continue with the virtual instruction that started Aug. 5 until hybrid instruction begins Aug. 24.
The Board of Education decided that by a 4-3 vote during a three-and-a-half-hour virtual called meeting Friday.
In addition, the BOE expressed interest in getting bids or at least quotes on installing artificial football turf at West Ridge and Sullivan East high schools.
The BOE took no formal action but agreed that Chairman Michael Hughes should ask West Ridge architect Dineen West to hold off on landscaping for the planned grass field at the new school until after another meeting to take place next week.
HYBRID PLAN
Before the scheduled start of hybrid instruction, which is two days in school and three days at home per week for students, the board will hear public comment at an in-person meeting Thursday. The location hasn’t been determined because the usual BOE meeting room is in use and a facility that allows social distancing protocols must be found.
The decision to begin hybrid instruction on Aug. 24, based on a motion by Vice Chairman Randall Jones, does not follow the school system’s Operations Manual to start the academic year in the red (all virtual mode), based on the average number of new COVID-19 cases in the county over 14 days. The board previously decided the school system would remain all virtual through Aug. 17.
Kingsport’s school board recently affirmed its similar version of that plan, which means city schools will operate virtually until further notice. The Epi Curve in Sullivan County is well beyond the red zone.
“That (an Aug. 24 start) would give us two weeks to get the strips arranged,” Jones said of installing social distancing markers as well as taking other safety precautions.
HOW DID THEY VOTE?
Jones, Paul Robinson, Matthew Spivey and Randall Gilmore voted in favor of launching hybrid instruction on Aug. 24, while Hughes, Mark Ireson and Jane Thomas were opposed.
Addressing concerns expressed by Robinson and Ireson, Jones said that if Director of Schools David Cox saw that teachers wouldn’t have needed cleaning and sanitation supplies due from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the transition from virtual to hybrid could be delayed.
The change, however, won’t affect the 27% of students whose parents opted for instruction via a virtual academy.
The group heard from Sullivan County Regional Health Department Executive Director Gary Mayes and Medical Director Dr. Stephen May.
Robinson withdrew a motion to table Jones’ resolution after extended discussion, but the idea to have in-person public comment at an in-person meeting was made part of Jones’ motion. Otherwise, Jones said, “All we’ve done tonight is waste three hours of talk and not made any decision.”
Spivey said the board must be prepared to be flexible and adjust to new data and information as the pandemic progresses.
The board reviewed results of an online poll that indicated more than 80% of parents and support staff favored getting students back in buildings, compared to more than 50% of teachers.
Hughes said he voted against Jones’ motion because hybrid is the “worst of both worlds” and parents who can’t find daycare or childcare for five days a week won’t be able to find it for three days a week, either.
Robinson said he’d like to see the hybrid schedule start in K-5 and then progress over time to 6-8 and then 9-12.