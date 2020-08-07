BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools will continue in the virtual instruction that started Aug. 5 until hybrid instruction begins Aug. 24.
The Board of Education decided that in a 4-3 vote during a three-and-a-half-hour virtual called meeting Friday.
In addition, the board expressed interest in getting bids or at least quotes on putting artificial football turf at the new West Ridge High School and the existing Sullivan East High School.
The seven-member board took no formal action but agreed for Chairman Michael Hughes to ask West Ridge architect Dineen West to hold off on landscaping for the planned grass field at West Ridge until after an Aug. 13 school board meeting.
HYBRID PLAN
Before the scheduled start of hybrid instruction, which is two days in school and three days at home per week for students, the board will hear public comment at an in-person meeting Aug. 13, the board decided, at a location yet to be determined because the normal board meeting room is in use and a facility that allows social distancing protocols must be found.
The move does not follow the Operations Manual to restart the school year in red or all virtual, based on the average number of new COVID-19 cases over 14 days. The board previously decided that the school system would remain all virtual through Aug. 17.
Kingsport's school board recently affirmed its similar version of that plan, which means city schools will operation virtually until further notice. The Epi Curve in Sullivan County is well beyond the red or all-virtual zone.
"That (an Aug. 24 start) would give us two weeks to get the strips arranged," Vice Chairman Randall Jones said of installing social distancing markers, to be used to mark six-feet social distancing, masks and controlled egress and ingress to the schools.
WHO VOTED HOW?
The vote was Jones, Paul Robinson, Matthew Spivey and Randall Gilmore in favor and Chairman Michael Hughes, Mark Ireson and Jane Thomas against.
Addressing concerns of Robinson and Ireson, Jones said that if Director of Schools David Cox saw that teachers wouldn't have needed cleaning and sanitation supplies due from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the transition from virtual to hybrid could be delayed.
The change won't affect that 27 percent of students whose parents opted for a virtual academy, which is all virtual all the time.
The meeting's YouTube feed went down about 30 minutes into the meeting, starting with a lack of sound and then a complete shutdown before a new livestream began. The group heard from Sullivan County Regional Health Department Executive Director Gary Mayes and Medical Director Dr. Stephen May.
Robinson withdrew a motion to table the Jones resolution after extended discussion, but the idea to have in-person public comment at an in-person meeting was made part of Jones' motion. Otherwise, Jones said, "All we've done tonight is waste three hours of talk and not made any decision."
Spivey said the board must be prepared to be flexible and adjust to new data and information as the pandemic progresses.
Thomas said she wants to hear from pediatricians who say restarting in-person education is less dangerous to students than having them in school buildings during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The board reviewed results of an online poll that indicated more than 80 percent of parents and support staff favored getting students back in buildings, compared to more than 50 percent of teachers.
Hughes said he voted against Jones' motion because hybrid is the "worst of both worlds" and parents who can't find day care or child care for five days a week won't be able to find it for three days a week, either.
Robinson said he'd like to see the hybrid schedule start in K-5 and then progress over time to 6-8 and then 9-12, although Cox said he wasn't sure if that would be helpful. He and other board members said no way would teachers and school staff have time to prepare for students in the buiding by Aug. 17.
TURF WAR?
At the end of the meeting, Hughes said he'd been approached by a new athletic booster's club for West Ridge, a group merged from Sullivan North, South and Central high schools, with interest in artificial turf.
Hughes said he is hopeful the initial estimates of $1.1 million for a retrofitted field at East and $550,000 for a band new turf field at West Ridge would be less given that Hawkins County Schools is getting turf fields at exsiting Volunteer and Cherokee high schools for $750,000 combined.
The turf would require County Commission permission to use funds and possibly some help in finding funds, Hughes said, since there is not turf fund.
Ireson said West Ridge, which he initially opposed but says needs to live up to promises made, also needs a pool, which Hughe said is estimated to cost $5 million to $8 million, and an enlarged football press box.
Ireson suggested the turf only be pursued at West Ridge and done at East later, but Hughes and Gilmore said that wouldn't fly in the East zone. Ireson, however, said it makes more sense to proceed at West Ridge first and do East maybe a year later.
Hughes also said the West Ridge project could delay field completion a year, meaning the West Ridge Wolves first home games would be played at the current Sullivan South High field,.
"I'm going to see that they both get their due," Hughes said. "I will tell them (the architect and contractors) to tread water for six days if that's what the board asks." He was referring to reviewing more turf information at the Aug. 13 school board meeting, to be the first in-person one the board has had since schools shut down in March.