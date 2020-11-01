BLOUNTVILLE — Another entire grade level at Colonial Heights Middle School has been sent home for virtual learning, but Sullivan County education officials say that community COVID-19 spread and spikes among staff and students are not originating in local schools.
Instead, Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones and Director of Schools David Cox said at Thursday night’s BOE work session that extracurricular activities associated with schools; large public gatherings and other events without masks and social distancing; youth sleepovers and fall break activities have driven the community spread.
“It just got to the point where we couldn’t staff it,” Cox said of the seventh grade going virtual at Colonial Heights Middle.
The sixth grade went all virtual last month and is to return to campus on Monday. Also, Sullivan Gardens K-8 has gone all virtual and is not scheduled to return until Nov. 9.
Colonial Heights Middle’s seventh grade is to return Nov. 9, Cox said.
The county as of Thursday had a 17.6% positivity rate, compared to a state average of 10 that puts Tennessee in the red zone. Moreover, the county had 349 cases per 100,000 compared to the threshold of 100 cases to be in the red zone, both under White House guidelines.
Systemwide, Cox said, principals and assistant principals have covered 32 classes when no substitutes were available or when a teacher went home early because of sickness.
In addition, Cox said, 14 of 21 schools have canceled small group instruction of at-risk students when assistants and teachers are pulled to proctor classes; teacher assistants or aides have been pulled to proctor or cover a vacant teaching position when no substitute was available 192 times; teachers have been pulled from planning to cover classes when nobody else was available; classes have been combined in common areas; and four principals and an assistant principal have been quarantined for a combined total of 20 days.
Cox and Jones, referencing a Thursday meeting of Bristol, Kingsport and Sullivan school officials with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said the county system will continue to use “surgical” options to target classes, grade levels or schools in going back to virtual learning.
“We’ve got to keep on using this surgical approach,” Jones said near the end of the work session.
Cox noted that health officials, health department Medical Director Dr. Stephen May, and Director Gary Mayes said that the schools and their bus transportation operations are not the source of community spread.
“Our school day operating may not be a major cause but something obviously is,” BOE Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey said.
Cox said that health department officials are going to co-author a letter about community spread and put out advertisements and public service announcements urging the public to wear masks, social distance and wash hands often.
Jones put forth the idea that fall break in Sullivan and some other area school systems played a part. The number of confirmed and probable cases Oct. 15 in ages 1 to 10 was 95, and ages 11 to 20 was 284, compared to 132 and 400, respectively, on Oct. 28, Jones said.
The county system through the end of the fall semester remains all virtual for all students each Wednesday, giving teachers time to help students who are behind or need challenges, clean rooms and plan.
Come January, the system will be going from two virtual options and one face-to-face one to one virtual and one face-to-face option. Parents and guardians have until midnight Sunday, Nov. 8, to apply for the Virtual Learning Academy. Otherwise, students will automatically be put into face-to-face learning.