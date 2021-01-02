BLOUNTVILLE — For the first two public meetings of 2021, Sullivan County’s school board is going back to virtual meetings ,but with some twists.
For one, members of the public can choose to attend in person but only one at a time and only to make public comments.
If you want to see Tuesday’s Sullivan County school board work session, have your computer or other device ready. Same goes for Thursday’s regular board meeting.
And if you want to comment at Thursday’s meeting, you have the option of doing so online or waiting in the parking lot for your cue to enter the building.
Otherwise, Dr. David Cox, director of schools, the head of the school system said only the seven board members, he, and board attorney Pat Hull would be allowed in the building for the work session and the entire meeting. However, he said bBoard members can choose to may attend remotely.
The work session, set for , will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, . The purpose of the work session is to review the agenda of the Thursday voting meeting. The work session will be held in the library or cafeteria of Holston Middle School.
The board will meet in regular session 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the cafeteria of Sullivan Central High School.
Both meetings will be posted on the school system’s YouTube channel.
“Due to Governor Lee’s Executive Order No. 71, which states school boards may meet electronically, and which prohibits more than 10 people in a gathering, these meetings will not be open to an audience, but will be available to view live, on our YouTube channel,” the school system said in a notice emailed Wednesday.
The notice went on to say said thatanyone who wishes to share public comments with the board at Thursday’s meeting will have two ways to do so: in person or through an online form.
IN-PERSON PUBLIC COMMENTS
Public comment forms may be found on the Sullivan County Schools website (www.sullivank12.net) and should be emailed to kristi.king@sullivank12.net no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6.
“Once your form is received, you will be assigned a number. Please wait in your car in the front parking lot at Sullivan Central High School facing the front entrance until your number is displayed by the front entrance. Commenters will be allowed in to the meeting one at a time. Masks are mandatory,” the notice said.
ONLINE COMMENTS:
“If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may submit comments to the board through this online form found here under Public Comments,” the email said.
These forms must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The agenda for the January meeting can be viewed online at the school system website.
WHAT’S ON THE AGENDA?
Among agenda items are results of online surveys of renaming, rebranding with mascots and choosing new colors for the middle schools to be housed at the current Sullivan Central and Sullivan South high schools.
Cox said that the survey results likely will not be divulged until the voting meeting Thursday.
However, at the work session and possibly the voting meeting, Cox said a public-private partnership proposal that would build an access road to the new West Ridge High School by its August 2021 opening would be discussed.
“We want our kids, staff and parents to get in and out of the site safely,” Cox said when asked about the new access road plan versus a proposal to widen the winding two-lane Lynn Road.
Jericho Partners LLC, including former county Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri, has a purchase option on eight acres between the Second Harvest Food Bank and Lynn Road, which West Ridge Fronts. He said action is needed by the school board and county commission in January if the project is to be finished by the time the school opens.
The partners would build the extension of Jericho Road, for an estimated $3.5 to $5 million, and then pass the cost along to county government. The group also would have the ability to develop property adjoining the access road.